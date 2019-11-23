2019 Holiday Gift Guide

A Perennial Favorite

Native Intelligence’s custom lei are as unique as they are exquisite. Available in keiki (child) and adult sizes. Seasonal and subject to availability of flowers. In-store purchases only; no shipping. Prices vary. At Native Intelligence, 1980 Main St., Wailuku, 249-2421, Native-Intel.com

Making Tracks

In 2017, Kalani Pe‘a became the first-ever Hawaiian recording artist to win both a Grammy and a Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award (Hawai‘i’s version of the Grammys) for his debut album, E Walea. He released a second album, No ‘Ane‘i, the following year. Both feature a mix of original and cover songs. $20 each at KalaniPeaMusic.com

Brush Strokes

Maui artist Avi Kiriaty brings the Polynesian lifestyle and landscape to life in his vibrant works of art. This original oil painting, titled “New Canoe,” reflects his penchant for rich colors and bold lines. $2,420 at Maui Hands, 1169 Makawao Ave., Makawao, 572-2008, MauiHands.com

The Real Deal

Kū-A-Kanaka’s Cards for 808 is a party game chock-full of local humor. Play it in da garage, down da beach, or wherevah you like gather with family and friends. $58 at Hale Hō‘ike‘ike at the Bailey House, 2375 Main St., Wailuku, 244-3326, MauiMuseum.org

Statement Pieces

Kanilehua Enterprises creates distinctive jewelry and accessories using the ancient craft of lauhala weaving. Handwoven bracelets are 7”–9” in diameter. $20–$40. Order online, or stop by the kiosk in Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center Nov. 29–Dec. 24, 4–8 p.m. 757-2389, KanilehuaEnterprises.com

Fine-Tuned

Mele Ukulele’s limited-edition koa soprano ‘ukulele hits all the right notes with its durable design and superior acoustical properties. Comes with abalone-shell or vintage rope inlay. 21” long. From $89 (pictured model is $699) at Mele Ukulele, The Shops at Wailea, 3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea, 879-6353; and 1750 Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Wailuku, 244-3938; MeleUkulele.com

Fashion Forward

Made from light, breathable fabric, Kealopiko’s keiki (children’s) tees take their design cues from Hawai‘i’s history, culture, and natural environment. $25–$28 at Native Intelligence, 1980 Main St., Wailuku, 249-2421; Kealopiko.com

Change Agents

As Maui’s only cloth-diaper laundry and delivery service, Kōkua Diaper does the dirty work for you, delivering a fresh supply of organic cotton diapers to your door every week. Sign up via the website. $35 per week. 573-1236, KokuaDiaper.com

Four Wheelin’

Surf the skatepark on Jucker Hawai‘i’s Pono Mini cruiser, featuring a painting of West Maui’s Honolua Bay by local artist Erik Abel. Comes fully assembled and ready to ride. Jucker donates a portion of each sale to the Save Honolua Coalition. 31” long, 10” wide. $159.95 at Jucker Hawai‘i, 151 Kupuohi St., Lahaina, 205-4517, HawaiiLongboards.com

The Buddy System

What’s the best gift of all? A friend for life. Your new bestie is waiting for you at the Maui Humane Society. If you’re not ready for a full-time BFF, you can sign up to walk, bathe, groom, or play with the animals at the shelter. Volunteers can also provide temporary care for foster animals—cats, dogs, rabbits, and guinea pigs—who aren’t quite ready for adoption or when the shelter is full. Mehameha Loop, Pu‘unēnē, 877-3680, MauiHumaneSociety.org

Showstopper

Altar Ceramics’ stylish, handcrafted corked canisters are ideal for storing spices and other small items. Slight variations add to the character of each piece. Three sizes (3”x4”, 3”x5”, 3.5”x6”). $48–$62, in Pā‘ia at Pearl Butik, 71 Baldwin Ave., Sea La Vie, 106 Hāna Hwy., and Biasa Rose, 104 Hāna Hwy.; and in Lahaina at Goin Left, 143 Dickenson St., 455-3451, Info@AltarCeramics.com, AltarCeramics.com

The Bee’s Teas

Maui Jun Company ferments its kombucha with raw Hawaiian honey instead of cane sugar. The result: Jun, dubbed the “Champagne of Kombucha” for its light and smooth flavor profile. 16 oz. $8 at Maui Jun Company, 60 Wakea Ave., Kahului; Upcountry Farmers Market on Saturdays 7–11 a.m., 55 Kiopa‘a St., Pukalani; 344-0241, MauiJunCompany.com

Nutty by Nature

This 72-page illustrated guide teaches the ABCs of coconuts—from how to safely crack them open, to recipes to try at home. $10 at Coconut Information, 11 Kane Rd., Ha‘ikū, 495-2537, CoconutInformation.com

Sweet Somethings

Yes, it does taste as good as it looks. CymzSweetKre8tionz whips up eye-catching, palate-pleasing desserts using top-notch ingredients and Maui-grown fruits. Prices vary. 153 Ma‘a St., Kahului, 250-3070, CymzSweetKre8tionz.com

Core Value

Pineapple & Co.’s brass pineapple shot-glass set will put the crowning touch on any holiday soirée. Set of two 2 oz. shot glasses. $35 at Maui Tropical Plantation’s Plantation Store, 1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapū, 244-7643, MauiTropicalPlantation.com

Take the Plunge

Spearfishers and freedivers will flip for Meandros’s MS carbon fins, made of 100 percent carbon fiber, with custom moldable Pathos foot pockets for a perfect fit. Blades measure 76 cm long and 20 cm wide, and come with a three-year guarantee for normal use. $549.97 at Maui Sporting Goods, 92 N. Market St., Wailuku, 244-0011, MauiSporting.com

A Timely Gift

Breitling partnered with sustainable-apparel manufacturer Outerknown to create the Superocean Heritage II Chronograph 44 Outerknown wristwatch. Features a stainless-steel case, blue dial, and blue strap made from regenerated nylon yarn. $7,100 at Tourneau, The Shops at Wailea, 3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea, 874-4900; and Whalers Village, 2435 Kā‘anapali Pkwy., Kā‘anapali, 661-6806, Tourneau.com

One for the Road

Surprise them with an unforgettable outdoor experience. Ideally located near some of Maui’s best trails, Krank Cycles has a fleet of bikes to rent, including the light and speedy Raleigh Merit 3. Rent it for $39 a day; $32 per day for 3 to 6 days; $150 per week at Krank Cycles, 1120 Makawao Ave., Makawao, 572-2299, KrankMaui.com

Carrying Capacity

J. McLaughlin’s roomy nylon/leather weekender makes going on your next adventure a breeze. Zip closure, adjustable shoulder strap. 15” tall, 21” long, 9” deep. $298 at J. McLaughlin in The Shops at Wailea, 3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea, 844-532-5625, JMcLaughlin.com

Raising The Bar

True Lye’s small-batch soaps are more than just eye candy—they’re made with organic, cruelty-free, and Rainforest Alliance-certified oils, butters, and fragrances. Colors and sizes vary. 3.5–4.5 oz. $10 unwrapped; $15 gift wrapped. Available at the Upcountry Farmers Market on Saturdays from 7 to 11 a.m. 55 Kiopa‘a St., Pukalani, 666-0202, TrueLye.com

Neat Tricks

Packed with earth-friendly ingredients, Practically Magic’s chemical-free all-purpose cleaner and dish soap keep things spic and span in the most sustainable way possible. Cleaner, 16 oz. for $10; dish soap, 32 oz. for $15. Purchase your first bottle or refill an empty one at the Upcountry Farmers Market on Saturdays from 7 to 11 a.m. 55 Kiopa‘a St., Pukalani; 492-0435, PracticallyMagicHawaii.com

Kuumba? Yeah!

A few drops of Kuumba Made’s concentrated fragrance oils linger on the skin throughout the day. Available in several scents, including white ginger and pīkake lei. 1/8 oz., $13.49 at Down to Earth, 305 Dairy Rd., Kahului; 800-588-6220, KuumbaMade.com

Salvation Awaits

Loaded with anti-inflammatory ingredients, Aloha Aina Adaptogens’ all-organic Noni Hemp CBD herbal salve treats stiffness, swelling, bruising, rashes, blemishes, and other ailments. 2 oz. for $45 at The Dragon’s Den Herb Shop, 3681 Baldwin Ave., Makawao, 572-2424, DragonsDenHawaii.com

Mists for Your Mrs. or Mr.

Maui life coach and alchemist Becki Weeks handpicked the essential oils in her age-defying Blue Youth Face Mist and energy-field-cleansing You’re the Sage Mist. 2 oz. for $25. At the Upcountry Farmers Market on Saturdays, 7 to 11 a.m., 55 Kiopa‘a St., Pukalani; 495-1335, BeckiWeeks.com