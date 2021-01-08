Shop Maui Winter 2021

Studio22k

Studio22k is the working studio of Sherri Dhyan and a jewelry arts gallery of likeminded goldsmiths specializing in hand-fabrication of high-karat gold who are dedicated to gold techniques developed by craftsmen of 3,000 years ago. This ancient coin of King Kalakaua, one of the only coinage of the Hawaiian monarch, is featured in this handmade 22k gold piece. studio22k.com | IG/FB @studio22k

CraeVita

Island lifestyle jewelry handcrafted with high-quality gemstones and metals. We create jewelry that will take you from the beach to a night on the town with a focus on moonstone, labradorite and Tahitian pearls. CraeVita.com | IG @CraeVita.Maui

Alpha Maui

Alpha Maui is a local clothing brand that features original designs, artwork and photography on products such as caps, leggings, board shorts, sunglasses and watches. We use all-natural materials and encourage adventure and exploration of the outdoors. Be strong, be humble and your possibilities are endless. 3494 Old Haleakalā Hwy., Makawao, (808) 633-2328 | alphamaui808.com