Holiday Marketplace

FOREVER H AND A MAUI

Owner Romela Agbayani designs and sews these adorable Hawaiian dresses and accessories for 18-inch American Girl dolls, along with matching dresses and accessories for girls of all ages. 658 Front Street, Lahaina; Saturdays at the Maui Swap Meet in Kahului. ForeverHAndAMaui.com | FB/IG @foreverhandamaui | 808.661.1760 | 808.276.0960 | 808.276.3838

PRETTY LITTLE THING ESTHETICS

Pretty Little Thing Esthetics is one of Maui’s most trusted body-sculpting and enhancement businesses. Located in Wailuku, we are here to enhance your beauty and build confidence. 430 Ho‘okahi St., Suite 23, Wailuku prettylittlethingesthetics.com | IG @pltesthetics

THE FACE PLACE SKINCARE CLINIC

At The Face Place, we change people’s lives one face at a time. Owner Jeannie Pereira offers exclusive, corrective and nurturing facial services, and customizes treatments for each individual to ensure optimal results. Wailea Town Center, 161 Wailea Ike Pl., B-103, Wailea | 808.875.1000 | MauiFacePlace.com

STUDIO22K

Explore Sherri Dhyan’s handmade 22-karat gold chains and more, inspired by your own personality. Visit Studio22K in Pā‘ia, open Tuesday through Saturday. studio22k.com | 808.579.8167

MAUI TEA FARM

Maui’s premier tea and māmaki farm located en route to Haleakalā National Park, Maui Tea Farm is now open for gifts, tastings and farm tours. Visitors of all ages welcome! mauiteafarm.com | 855.766.6808 | @mauiteafarm

FINE ART ACRYLIC CUBES

These clear, shatterproof cubes enhance the color and contrast of images by photographer Mark Thurber, producing a 3D effect. Perfect for any flat surface. soaringwhales.com | FB @soaring-whalesphotography-LLC

ALPHA MAUI

Alpha Maui is a local clothing brand that features original designs, artwork and photography on products such as caps, leggings, board shorts, sunglasses and watches. We use all-natural materials and encourage adventure and exploration of the outdoors. Be strong, be humble and your possibilities are endless. 3494 Old Haleakalā Hwy., Makawao | 808.633.2328 | alphamaui808.com