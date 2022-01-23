ALPHA MAUI

Alpha Maui is a local clothing brand that features original designs, artwork and photography on products such as caps, leggings, board shorts, sunglasses and watches. We use all-natural materials and encourage adventure and exploration of the outdoors. Be strong, be humble and your possibilities are endless. 3494 Old Haleakalā Hwy., Makawao | 808.633.2328 | alphamaui808.com

FOREVER H AND A MAUI

Owner Romela Agbayani designs and sews these adorable Hawaiian dresses and accessories for 18-inch American Girl dolls, along with matching dresses and accessories for girls of all ages. 658 Front Street, Lahaina; Saturdays at the Maui Swap Meet in Kahului. ForeverHAndAMaui.com | FB/IG @foreverhandamaui | 808.661.1760 | 808.276.0960 | 808.276.3838