Island Style

Just can’t get enough of the tropics? Here are a few treasures to bring a little lushness into your home.

Floor Show

These stunning rugs from Portugal don’t just look lovely—they’re made from an exceptionally strong and soft Egyptian combed cotton called Giza ELS, which makes them both durable and delicious underfoot. Luna and Tide, 62 Baldwin Ave. Pa‘īa; 579-3300

Pinnate Pin-Ups

This trio of three-dimensional fan-shaped palm leaves is designed to be hung on the wall; the leaves are cast in polyresin and finished in a golden tone. Ashley HomeStore, 237 Dairy Rd., Kahului; 359-2110

Grow Your Own

Two books by authors Lauren Camilleri and Sophia Kaplan offer a wealth of information on

curating and caring for living, breathing, life-sustaining indoor plants, including palms, hanging plants, succulents, and air plants. Designing Wahine, 3640 Baldwin Ave., Makawao; 573-0990

Take A Seat

LEE has been building environmentally friendly furniture—all of it made in North-Carolina—for fifty years. This “Relaxor” chair comes in fabric or leather, with a certified sustainably harvested solid oak frame and cushions made from soy-based foam. HUE, 210 Alamaha St., Kahului or 112 Wailea Ike Dr., Wailea; 873-6910

Table Toppings

Flourishing tropical leaves and flowers abound on one side of these placemats; turn them over for the Zen calm of a solid expanse of color. Matching napkins can be had too. Sugar Museum gift shop, 3957 Hansen Rd., Pu‘unēnē; 871-8058