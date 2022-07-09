Forever H and A Maui

Owner Romela Agbayani designs and sews these adorable Hawaiian dresses and accessories for 18-inch American Girl dolls, as well as matching dresses and accessories for girls of all ages. 658 Front St., Lahaina | foreverhandamaui.com | FB/IG @foreverhandamaui | 808.661.1760 | 808.276.0960 | 808.276.3838

Studio Art Maui

Since 2001, French artist Nathalie Boutin has been creating fine art. Her unique, expressive style and use of color are a combination of impressionism and realism, and are influenced by her life on the idyllic island of Maui, where she currently lives and works. Visit her shop in the Wailea Gateway Center. Thetropicalbrush.com

The Face Place Skincare Clinic

We change people’s lives one face at a time. Owner Jeannie Pereira offers exclusive, corrective and nurturing facial services, and customizes treatments for each individual to ensure the best results possible. Wailea Town Center, 161 Wailea Ike Pl., B-103, Wailea | 808.875.1000 | mauifaceplace.com