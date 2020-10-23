Act Natural

1 TEAKI TILES Bring home the beauty of teak. Various styles and sizes, from $30/sq. ft. Exclusively Yours, 25 S. Kahului Beach Rd., Kahului, 871-7595, CeramicTilePlus.com.

2 HUNG UP ON BEAUTY Veranda woven pendant light, core rattan hand-wrapped with natural lampakanai rope. 30”w x 21”h on 22.75” rope and 9’ chain. $2,116 at HUE, 210 Alamaha St., Kahului, 873-6910; 112 Wailea Ike Dr., Wailea, 879-6910, MauiHue.com.

3 FASHION PLATES Learn to form and fire clay plates and bowls at Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center. Call or visit website for fall class schedule and price. 2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao, 572-6560, HuiNoeau.com.

4 OUT-AND-OUT COMFY Sherena oval daybed has all-weather hyacinth weave, Sunbrella bed cushion and throw pillows. 79” x 59” x 31”, $4,180 (hat and throw not included). Outdoor Living, 261 Lalo St., A2, Kahului, 873-8325, Out-Door-Living.com.

5 PADDLE BOARD* 14” x 8” x 5⁄8” koa serving board, $129 online. Martin & MacArthur, The Ritz-Carlton, 1 Ritz-Carlton Dr., Kapalua, 866-5688; Whalers Village, 2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy., Ka‘anapali, 866-5491; The Shops at Wailea, 3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea, 891-8844; MartinAndMacArthur.com.

6 HEAVEN SCENT Aromatic salve of shea butter, castor-bean oil, beeswax, oils of lavender, rosemary, and rose geranium. 4 oz. $20 online. Ali‘i Kula Lavender, 1100 Waipoli Rd., Kula, 878-3004, AliiKulaLavender.com.

7 THOROUGHLY (STUDIO) MODERNE Walker Zanger’s Claremont Dimensional marble tile. 12 1⁄16” x 61 3⁄16”, $158.65/sq. ft. Maui Marble & Granite, 874 Alua St., Wailuku, 242-8400, MauiMarbleAndGranite.net.

8 HEAD TO TOWN* Maui scroll linen pillow cover, 18” x 18”, $20 online. SOHA Living, The Shops at Wailea, 3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea, 868-3430; Whalers Village, 2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy., Ka‘anapali, 465-3020; 100 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia, 278-6711; SohaLiving.com.

*Maui locations closed at press time. Call to confirm hours, or visit online.