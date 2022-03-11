ALPHA MAUI

Alpha Maui is a local clothing brand that features original designs, artwork and photography on products such as caps, watches, leggings, T-shirts and accessories. We use all-natural materials and encourage adventure and exploration of the outdoors. 3494 Old Haleakalā Hwy., Makawao | alphamaui808.com | @alphamaui808 | 808.633.2328

FOREVER H AND A MAUI

Owner Romela Agbayani designs and sews these adorable Hawaiian dresses and accessories for 18-inch American Girl dolls, as well as matching dresses and accessories for girls of all ages. 658 Front St., Lahaina | ForeverHAndAMaui.com | FB/IG @foreverhandamaui | 808.661.1760 | 808.276.0960 | 808.276.3838

ONE LOVE BODY SOUL

One Love Body Soul is an island organic skincare brand committed to sustainability and protecting our oceans. Our certified reef-safe mineral sunscreen is great for all ages and all ecosystems. Think global, support local, preserve marine life! onelovebodysoul.com | IG/FB @onelovebodysoul | 808.451.2346