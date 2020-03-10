Island Style 2020

Pueo Gallery

Contemporary art with an island vibe and beyond. Artists Lyle Krannichfeld, Taryn Alessandro, Evan Schauss, Erik Abel, Rowan Chase, and John McAbery. Open daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | 96 Hāna Hwy., Pā‘ia | 808-446-3974 | PueoMaui.com

Blue Bottle Love

Imagine your logo appearing on this bottle, sandblasted deeply into the blue glass, sharing water with customers and friends, encoding the water with the vibration you want to share with the world. Live green, drink blue! For retail store locations, visit BlueBottleLove.com | 808-876-0009 | Connect@LovBlu.com | FB/IG: @BlueBottleLove

Sargent’s Fine Jewelry

Make your Maui memories last forever with one of these stunning, 18k gold mini Lamello diamond pendants, representing our glistening ocean waves. We feature more than twenty-seven local artists, ensuring that you’ll find some of the most unique handmade jewelry in Hawai‘i. 802 Front St., Lahaina | 808-667-2131

Kachi Jewelry

Beautiful locally handcrafted jewelry from one of Maui’s own, Cathy U‘u of Kachi Jewelry. Each unique piece is handmade in Pā‘ia. Sold at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea’s Art Program every Thursday and the south lobby of the Westin Kā‘anapali Ocean Resort Villas every Wednesday. 808-281-0454 | KachiJewelry@gmail.com | IG: @Kachi_Inc | KachiInc.com

Sabado Studios

A unique studio gallery experience where you can experience and preview beautiful artwork, aloha apparel, and area carpets from renowned Hawai‘i artist Philip Sabado. Communicating Hawaiian culture and history through art. Wailea Village, 100 Wailea Ike Dr., Wailea | 808-280-4529 | SabadoStudios.net

Forever H and A Maui

Owner Romela Agbayani designs and sews these Hawaiian dresses for 18-inch American Girl dolls, along with matching dresses for girls of all ages. 658 Front St., Lahaina, and the Maui Swap Meet on Saturdays | 808-661-1760 | FB/IG: @ForeverHAndAMaui | ForeverHAndAMaui.com

Maui Coffee Roasters

Keeping Maui caffeinated since 1981. We roast Maui coffee, Hawaiian coffee, and our blends daily in our eco-friendly, small-batch roaster to ensure the freshness of every roast. Taste the flavors of Hawai‘i in every freshly brewed cup. 444 Hāna Hwy., Kahului | 808-877-2877 | MauiCoffeeRoasters.com