2022 Maui Restaurant Awards

ʻAipono Awards

The ʻAipono Awards are the first high-profile restaurant awards devoted entirely to Maui. They are awards of honor and distinction determined by Maui Nō Ka ʻOi Magazine readers, and the residents and visitors of Maui. The prestigious Chef of the Year title is decided by peer review, voted on exclusively by Maui chefs and industry insiders.

Each spring, we host the ʻAipono Awards Gala to benefit the UH Maui College’s Culinary Arts Program. Guests are regaled with wines and spirits by Chambers & Chambers Wine Merchants, sumptuous pupu (appetizers) prepared and served by Culinary students, and a fabulous multi-course dinner. Students enjoy the invaluable experience of working alongside sponsor restaurant chefs on the day of the event, in preparing the gala’s dinner. Ticket sales generate valuable unencumbered funds for the school, as well as scholarship money for deserving students.