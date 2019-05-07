Masters of Mixology

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL

672 Front St., Lahaina | 808-667-0988 | open daily, 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. | CaptainJacksMaui.com

Salty Bonny

2 oz. Ketel One Botanical Cucumber & Mint Vodka

3 oz. Lulu’s Watermelon Lemonade

1 oz. soda water

Shake vodka and lemonade in a shaker with ice. Strain over ice in a black sea-salt-rimmed pint glass and garnish with a cucumber.

COOL CAT CAFE

658 Front St., Lahaina | 808-667-0908 | open daily, 10:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. | CoolCatCafe.com

Lemon Drop

Cool Cat Cafe takes Maui’s own Ocean Vodka and combines it with Maui’s favorite homemade Lulu’s Lemonade to make a true island original lemon drop. Served straight up with a sugared rim and twist of lemon.

LINEAGE

The Shops at Wailea, 3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea, | 808-879-8800 | open daily, 5-11 p.m. (last seating at 10 p.m.) | LineageMaui.com

Maneki-Neko

2 oz. Russian Standard Vodka

¾ oz. jackfruit shrub*

¾ oz. corrected OJ*

¼ oz. ginger-honey syrup

¼ oz. velvet falernum

½ oz. egg whites

Combine ingredients in a shaker, add ice, and shake. Strain ingredients into the top part of the shaker, discard ice, and dry shake with a whipping motion for ten seconds. Strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with a “maneki-neko” (waving cat) and edible flowers.

*Jackfruit shrub is a combination of fresh jackfruit, sugar, and vinegar blended into a puree. “Corrected OJ” is fresh orange juice balanced to the same acidity as lime by adding malic and citric acid.