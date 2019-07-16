Lahaina Grill’s Roasted Roma Tomatoes

Courtesy of Chef/Owner Jurg Munch & Executive Chef Arnie Gonzales

Servings: 4–8 (½ or 1 whole tomato per person)

Prep Time: 10 minutes, plus 2 hours to oven-roast tomatoes

Ingredients:

4 Roma tomatoes, cut in half lengthwise

½ c. extra virgin olive oil, divided

¼ c. regular olive oil

1 tsp. thyme, minced

1 tsp. rosemary, minced

2 tsp. parsley, minced

¼ c. capers

½ c. balsamic vinegar

Directions: Preheat oven to 225 degrees. Place Roma tomatoes on parchment-lined baking tray. Drizzle with ¼ c. + 2 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil and sprinkle with chopped thyme, rosemary & parsley. Bake for 2 hrs.

Fry capers in ¼ c. regular olive oil over medium-high heat till crisp, but not brown. Drain on paper towel. Place vinegar in a small pan and reduce till thick and syrupy, about 7–10 minutes.

Plate: Arrange tomatoes on a serving platter and drizzle with the remaining extra virgin olive oil and reduced balsamic vinegar. Sprinkle with fried capers. Enjoy!