By Becky Speere

Our weary feet thanked us as my partner and I walked into the Marlin Bar at Tommy Bahama in Lahaina and took a seat outdoors facing the azure sea. After a day of perusing the Outlets of Maui on Front Street in the sun, we were thirsty for icy, rejuvenating drinks. We settled on the Crazy Cuban, a mellow, yellow tropical cocktail made with Mount Gay Eclipse rum, Cruzan coconut rum and banana liqueur; and the top-shelf Baja margarita made with Sauza Commemorativo Anejo, Grand Marnier, homemade sour mix and fresh lime juice. We relaxed more and more with each sip of paradise and were soothed into bliss with some of the most attentive waitstaff on-island and our unobstructed view of the ocean.

Make this crafted cocktail recipe — courtesy of Tommy Bahama — at home, or better yet, take a break from your next Lahaina shopping spree and visit the Marlin Bar to indulge. Tell the gang we sent you!

Mai Tai Recipe

1 ounce Flor de Caña 4-year aged rum

1 ounce orgeat syrup

1 ounce orange Curaçao

½ ounce lime juice

¾ ounce sour mix (See recipe.)

¾ ounce pineapple juice

1 ounce dark rum

skewered pineapple chunks, optional

Add first six ingredients to a mixing glass and shake well. Pour over ice. Top with dark rum as a floater. Garnish with skewered pineapple (if using).

SOUR MIX

1½ cups pasteurized egg whites

1 cup sugar

2 cups water

1¾ cups lemon juice

1 ounce lime juice

1 ounce orange juice

Whisk egg whites in a bowl until frothy. Stir in sugar and mix well. Add remaining ingredients and stir to combine. Store in a sealed container in the refrigerator. Shake or

stir before using.