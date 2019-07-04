Inasal: Grilled Vegetables & Meat

Inasal Recipe courtesy of Abby Ferrer, chef de cuisine, Star Noodle

Yield: 4–6 servings
Prep time: 20–45 min., plus 1–3 hrs. to marinate and grill

Ingredients

2 lbs. protein or vegetables, cut to size for skewering: chicken, beef, fish, cauliflower, eggplant, or any preference

Inasal Marinade

  • 1/8 c. ginger, minced
  • 1/8 c. garlic, minced
  • 3/4 c. lemongrass , chopped
  • 1 c. coconut vinegar or white vinegar
  • 1/2 c. lemon or calamansi juice
  • 2 tbsp. kosher salt
  • 1/4 c. brown sugar
  • 1 c. lemon soda
  • 2  tsp. black pepper
  • 1/4 tsp. powdered cayenne pepper
  • 1/4 tsp. powdered turmeric

Basting Liquid

  • 1/8 c. annatto oil
  • 1/2 c. butter, unsalted
  • 1/4 tsp. kosher salt
  • 1/3 tbsp. lemon or calamansi juice

Procedure

Combine all marinade ingredients and mix well. Pour over the protein or vegetables you want to marinade. Marinate 1 hour for veggies, 2 to 3 hours for protein. Thread onto skewers. Grill items, and while they are cooking, brush with the basting liquid. When items are cooked, transfer to a platter and serve with rice and achara (green papaya salad).

