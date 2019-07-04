Inasal Recipe courtesy of Abby Ferrer, chef de cuisine, Star Noodle

Yield: 4–6 servings

Prep time: 20–45 min., plus 1–3 hrs. to marinate and grill

Ingredients

2 lbs. protein or vegetables, cut to size for skewering: chicken, beef, fish, cauliflower, eggplant, or any preference

Inasal Marinade

1/8 c. ginger, minced

1/8 c. garlic, minced

3/4 c. lemongrass , chopped

1 c. coconut vinegar or white vinegar

1/2 c. lemon or calamansi juice

2 tbsp. kosher salt

1/4 c. brown sugar

1 c. lemon soda

2 tsp. black pepper

tsp. black pepper 1/4 tsp. powdered cayenne pepper

1/4 tsp. powdered turmeric

Basting Liquid

1/8 c. annatto oil

1/2 c. butter, unsalted

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

1/3 tbsp. lemon or calamansi juice

Procedure

Combine all marinade ingredients and mix well. Pour over the protein or vegetables you want to marinade. Marinate 1 hour for veggies, 2 to 3 hours for protein. Thread onto skewers. Grill items, and while they are cooking, brush with the basting liquid. When items are cooked, transfer to a platter and serve with rice and achara (green papaya salad).