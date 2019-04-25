Compiled by Becky Speere
Talisman
Four Seasons Lobby Lounge
- 1½ oz. Jamaican rum
- 1 oz. coconut cordial
- ½ oz. Orgeat
- 1 oz. fresh pineapple juice
- ½ oz. fresh mango juice
- ½ oz. fresh lime juice
Combine all ingredients in a tiki mug with pebble ice and swizzle. Garnish with mint bouquet and orchid.
Credit next to glass: Blue tiki glass by Curt Stevens
When we created our new Lobby Lounge cocktails, one of our primary inspirations was color, in the menu and in the drinks themselves. We distilled the concept of “tiki” down to the cocktail’s seven traditional tropical ingredients—rum, coconut, pineapple, mango, almond, citrus, and mint—like the seven pigments in a rainbow. The result is a fresh, balanced cocktail. —Ben Yabrow, resort beverage manager
Grandpa’s Apple Pie
Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort
- 3 dashes Fee Brothers bitters
- ¾ oz. fresh lemon juice
- ¾ oz. cinnamon-bark syrup
- 1 oz. Reposado tequila
- 1 oz. Laird’s Applejack
Shake with ice and strain over fresh ice. Garnish with a cinnamon stick and lemon wheel.