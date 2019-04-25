If winter left you feeling blue, your luck is about to change. These recipes from two of our favorite resort lounges will brighten your day . . . and they’re easy as pie. Sweet!

Compiled by Becky Speere

Talisman

Four Seasons Lobby Lounge

1½ oz. Jamaican rum

1 oz. coconut cordial

½ oz. Orgeat

1 oz. fresh pineapple juice

½ oz. fresh mango juice

½ oz. fresh lime juice

Combine all ingredients in a tiki mug with pebble ice and swizzle. Garnish with mint bouquet and orchid.

Credit next to glass: Blue tiki glass by Curt Stevens

When we created our new Lobby Lounge cocktails, one of our primary inspirations was color, in the menu and in the drinks themselves. We distilled the concept of “tiki” down to the cocktail’s seven traditional tropical ingredients—rum, coconut, pineapple, mango, almond, citrus, and mint—like the seven pigments in a rainbow. The result is a fresh, balanced cocktail. —Ben Yabrow, resort beverage manager

Grandpa’s Apple Pie

Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort

3 dashes Fee Brothers bitters

¾ oz. fresh lemon juice

¾ oz. cinnamon-bark syrup

1 oz. Reposado tequila

1 oz. Laird’s Applejack

Shake with ice and strain over fresh ice. Garnish with a cinnamon stick and lemon wheel.