Halohalo Popsicles Recipe

Servings: 4–5

Prep time: 1 hour, plus 6–8 hours to freeze pops

Ube layer

½ cup cooked ube

½ cup heavy whipping cream

¼ cup milk

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ cup sugar

Coconut/fruit layer

1 cup unsweetened coconut milk

¼ cup sugar

¾ cup diced jackfruit, mango, coconut gelatin, macapuno (young coconut meat), lychee, or any other fruit of your choice

To make ube layer: Place all ingredients into a small saucepan over medium heat and whisk until sugar is dissolved. Carefully pour hot mixture into a blender and process till smooth. Divide among popsicle molds, filling halfway. Freeze until semifrozen, about 2 hours.

To make coconut layer: Whisk coconut milk and sugar until dissolved. Stir in fruit. Evenly divide the mixture over the semi-frozen ube and insert popsicle sticks. Freeze until solid, about 4-6 hours.

*Mahalo to Chef Adam Tabura, Mutual Publishing, and The Honolulu Star-Advertiser for permission to reprint this recipe.