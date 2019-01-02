Halohalo Popsicles Recipe
Servings: 4–5
Prep time: 1 hour, plus 6–8 hours to freeze pops
Ube layer
- ½ cup cooked ube
- ½ cup heavy whipping cream
- ¼ cup milk
- ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract
- ¼ cup sugar
Coconut/fruit layer
- 1 cup unsweetened coconut milk
- ¼ cup sugar
- ¾ cup diced jackfruit, mango, coconut gelatin, macapuno (young coconut meat), lychee, or any other fruit of your choice
To make ube layer: Place all ingredients into a small saucepan over medium heat and whisk until sugar is dissolved. Carefully pour hot mixture into a blender and process till smooth. Divide among popsicle molds, filling halfway. Freeze until semifrozen, about 2 hours.
To make coconut layer: Whisk coconut milk and sugar until dissolved. Stir in fruit. Evenly divide the mixture over the semi-frozen ube and insert popsicle sticks. Freeze until solid, about 4-6 hours.
*Mahalo to Chef Adam Tabura, Mutual Publishing, and The Honolulu Star-Advertiser for permission to reprint this recipe.