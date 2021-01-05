RECIPE: Steak Crudo with Finadene

What better way to hone your culinary skills than by recreating a recipe from one of the finest chefs at one of the finest restaurants on Maui.

“One of the reasons I enjoy my work here [at the Sea House] is total culinary freedom,” says Sous Chef Sam Basques. “I have free reign in menu development, and we collaborate with [Chef Alex Stanislaw] on recipes and presentations which allows everyone to be part of the team, part of the family.”

This steak crudo recipe is one such collaboration. “A prime-grade New York strip steak is seasoned aggressively and seared in a super-hot pan so it’s really rare,” says Basques. “Then it is sliced thin and served with a vinegary, salty, spicy finadene. What’s not to love?”

Recipe for Steak Crudo with Finadene

SEA HOUSE RESTAURANT



Makes 2-4 Servings

7-8 oz New York strip steak, trimmed of fat and silver skin*

salt and pepper, to taste

Finadene

1 large bunch green onions, white and green parts, julienned, divided

1 small Kula onion, finely julienned

2 jalapeño peppers, finely julienned

1 habañero pepper, finely diced, optional

¼ cup white vinegar

¼ cup tamari

Garnishes

1 tbsp sesame seeds, toasted

1 tbsp Seven-Spice Chili Oil (see recipe), or to taste

Hawaiian salt, to taste

microgreens

Directions: Season steak on both sides with salt and pepper (to taste). Set aside 4 tablespoons of green onions for garnish. In a large bowl, mix remaining green onions and all other finadene ingredients until well combined. Marinate 30 minutes. Heat a grill pan or grill to high. Add steak and quickly sear outside (inside should be rare), turning a few times. Remove and let rest 3 to 4 minutes. Slice thinly on the diagonal and arrange on a plate in a circle. With a slotted spoon, remove onions and peppers from finandene and place in center of steak pieces; pour remaining sauce into a bowl for dipping. Drizzle with Seven-Spice Chili Oil, sprinkle with sesame seeds and Hawaiian salt (to taste), and top with microgreens and reserved green onions.

*Silver skin is tough, chewy connective tissue that should be removed before cooking.

Seven-Spice Chili Oil

Makes ~1½ cups

1 bay leaf

1 tsp chili flakes

1 tsp Chinese five-spice powder

1 tbsp Sichuan peppercorn

2 star anise

2 tbsp fresh ginger, roughly minced

4 tbsp sesame seeds

1½ cups peanut oil

Directions: Place all ingredients except peanut oil in a large bowl and mix well. Heat peanut oil in a small saucepan until almost smoking. Add spices and mix carefully. Cool to room temperature. Strain oil through a fine sieve into a glass container. Cover and store in a cool, dark place.