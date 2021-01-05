RECIPE: Steak Crudo with Finadene

What better way to hone your culinary skills than by recreating a recipe from one of the finest chefs at one of the finest restaurants on Maui.
“One of the reasons I enjoy my work here [at the Sea House] is total culinary freedom,” says Sous Chef Sam Basques. “I have free reign in menu development, and we collaborate with [Chef Alex Stanislaw] on recipes and presentations which allows everyone to be part of the team, part of the family.”
This steak crudo recipe is one such collaboration. “A prime-grade New York strip steak is seasoned aggressively and seared in a super-hot pan so it’s really rare,” says Basques. “Then it is sliced thin and served with a vinegary, salty, spicy finadene. What’s not to love?”
Recipe for Steak Crudo with Finadene
SEA HOUSE RESTAURANT
Makes 2-4 Servings
- 7-8 oz New York strip steak, trimmed of fat and silver skin*
- salt and pepper, to taste
Finadene
- 1 large bunch green onions, white and green parts, julienned, divided
- 1 small Kula onion, finely julienned
- 2 jalapeño peppers, finely julienned
- 1 habañero pepper, finely diced, optional
- ¼ cup white vinegar
- ¼ cup tamari
Garnishes
- 1 tbsp sesame seeds, toasted
- 1 tbsp Seven-Spice Chili Oil (see recipe), or to taste
- Hawaiian salt, to taste
- microgreens
Directions: Season steak on both sides with salt and pepper (to taste). Set aside 4 tablespoons of green onions for garnish. In a large bowl, mix remaining green onions and all other finadene ingredients until well combined. Marinate 30 minutes. Heat a grill pan or grill to high. Add steak and quickly sear outside (inside should be rare), turning a few times. Remove and let rest 3 to 4 minutes. Slice thinly on the diagonal and arrange on a plate in a circle. With a slotted spoon, remove onions and peppers from finandene and place in center of steak pieces; pour remaining sauce into a bowl for dipping. Drizzle with Seven-Spice Chili Oil, sprinkle with sesame seeds and Hawaiian salt (to taste), and top with microgreens and reserved green onions.
*Silver skin is tough, chewy connective tissue that should be removed before cooking.
Seven-Spice Chili Oil
Makes ~1½ cups
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 tsp chili flakes
- 1 tsp Chinese five-spice powder
- 1 tbsp Sichuan peppercorn
- 2 star anise
- 2 tbsp fresh ginger, roughly minced
- 4 tbsp sesame seeds
- 1½ cups peanut oil
Directions: Place all ingredients except peanut oil in a large bowl and mix well. Heat peanut oil in a small saucepan until almost smoking. Add spices and mix carefully. Cool to room temperature. Strain oil through a fine sieve into a glass container. Cover and store in a cool, dark place.