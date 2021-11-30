High Spirits

By Becky Speere | Photography by Mieko Horikoshi

Maui Gold 75

Makes 8–12 Servings

This refreshing take on a classic champagne cocktail, the French 75, is perfect any day of the year. We crafted ours using three local products: fresh Kumu Farms pineapples, Hula O Maui sparkling wine by MauiWine, and Fy organic gin by Hawaii Sea Spirits.

Ingredients

5–6 pounds Kumu Farms pineapples

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

1½ cups Fy gin, chilled

2 bottles Hula O Maui sparkling wine, chilled

Peel pineapples. Core and dice one into bize-size chunks and freeze. Juice flesh of remaining fruit. Reserve 1½ cups juice in a covered container and refrigerate until chilled. Save pulp.* Chop 2 cups of pineapple peels into approximately 1-inch pieces. Add to a large pot with sugar, water and 1 cup pineapple juice and bring to a boil. Simmer over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, until reduced to a syrup, about 5 to 7 minutes. Strain and discard skin. Refrigerate until chilled.

Host Service Combine gin with ½ cup pineapple syrup and reserved pineapple juice. Add 1 ounce to a champagne glass. Top with sparkling wine.

Self-Service Add ½ cup pineapple syrup, reserved pineapple juice and 1½ cups gin to a punch bowl and mix well. Add frozen pineapple and slowly pour in sparkling wine. Stir gently. Ladle into champagne glasses.

*Use pineapple pulp to make pineapple-papaya jam: Measure pulp and chop up an equal amount of papaya flesh. Place pulp and papaya into a large pot and add 1 cup sugar or honey, and the juice and zest of one lemon. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-high. Cook until thick, stirring constantly, 15 to 20 minutes. Carefully ladle hot jam into sterilized Mason jars. Screw on lids and cool to room temperature. Store in refrigerator. Use as a tasty pancake topping!

Kula Cloud Coconut Rum Dream

Makes 4–6 Servings

Drift on the Kula Cloud to Shangri-La with this delicious eggnog recipe which uses nondairy coconut milk and pasture-raised eggs. Locally made Kula Rum by Hawaii Sea Spirits gives this holiday staple a solid dose of giddy-up!

Sugar & Spice Blend

1 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon cardamom

1 teaspoon nutmeg

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Eggnog

¼ cup Kula Toasted Coconut Rum

½ cup + 2 tablespoons sugar

6 eggs, separated

1 cup coconut whipping cream or heavy whipping cream, chilled

heavy whipping cream, chilled ½ teaspoon cardamom

1/8 teaspoon nutmeg

½ teaspoon cinnamon

1 cup low-fat coconut milk, chilled

1 tablespoon rosewater, optional

Garnishes

1 cup unsweetened shredded coconut, toasted

coconut, toasted 1 ounce white or dark Kula rum, or to taste

Sift together Sugar & Spice Blend ingredients and put into a shaker. Set aside. Place a heatproof metal bowl over a pot of simmering water. Add rum, ½ cup sugar and egg yolks and whisk until very thick, about 3 minutes. Remove and refrigerate until chilled. Use an electric mixer to beat whipping cream until it forms soft peaks. In a separate bowl, add 2 tablespoons sugar, egg whites, cardamom, nutmeg and cinnamon. Beat until it forms soft peaks. Using a rubber spatula, gently combine egg-yolk and egg-white mixtures, and then fold into whipped cream. Stir in coconut milk and rosewater (if using). Ladle mixture into coupe glasses or espresso cups. Sprinkle each with 1 teaspoon toasted coconut and a generous shake of Sugar & Spice Blend. Top with dark or white Kula rum.