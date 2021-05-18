Birds of a Feather: The Birdcage Bar & Lounge

The Birdcage Bar and Lounge at Hotel Wailea

151

Story by Becky Speere

Birdcage bar
Photo by Travis Rowan
Birdcage bar
Photo by Travis Rowan

Looking for the perfect place to pop the question? Or perhaps you’re just yearning for a great whisky-based cocktail, or a mocktail created with locally grown tropical fruits. No matter what your druthers, the Birdcage Bar and Lounge at Hotel Wailea can deliver. Hotel Wailea is Maui’s only adults-only locale — and Hawai‘i’s only Relais & Châteaux hotel. This unique circular lounge is classic and elegant, with a newly designed bar and fun bird’s-feet furniture. This recipe, courtesy of the Birdcage, calls for award-winning Suntory Whisky, and all but guarantees she — or he! — will say yes!

 

Cocktail Recipe
Fly by Night

Fly by night cocktail
Photo by Christy Stesky

Serving Size: Makes 1 cocktail

  • 1 ounce Suntory Toki Whisky
  • 1 ounce Lo Fi Gentian Amaro
  • ½ ounce Carpano Antica Vermouth
  • ½ ounce Gonzales Byass Oloroso Sherry

Directions: Add all ingredients to a shaker cup and stir. Serve over ice and garnish with an orange twist.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here