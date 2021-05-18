Story by Becky Speere

Looking for the perfect place to pop the question? Or perhaps you’re just yearning for a great whisky-based cocktail, or a mocktail created with locally grown tropical fruits. No matter what your druthers, the Birdcage Bar and Lounge at Hotel Wailea can deliver. Hotel Wailea is Maui’s only adults-only locale — and Hawai‘i’s only Relais & Châteaux hotel. This unique circular lounge is classic and elegant, with a newly designed bar and fun bird’s-feet furniture. This recipe, courtesy of the Birdcage, calls for award-winning Suntory Whisky, and all but guarantees she — or he! — will say yes!

Cocktail Recipe

Fly by Night

Serving Size: Makes 1 cocktail

1 ounce Suntory Toki Whisky

1 ounce Lo Fi Gentian Amaro

½ ounce Carpano Antica Vermouth

½ ounce Gonzales Byass Oloroso Sherry

Directions: Add all ingredients to a shaker cup and stir. Serve over ice and garnish with an orange twist.