Tasty Temperance: Mocktails + Recipes

Story by Becky Speere
On a recent visit to the Four Seasons’ ‘Aipono Award-winning Lobby Lounge, my daughter and I ordered mocktails—and found paradise in a pair of Collins glasses. Tori chose the Jardin, savoring the fresh, herby flavors of parsley syrup muddled with lime, mint and cucumber juice—the perfect drink to accompany tender socca (chickpea) flatbread topped with a generous portion of roasted sweet cherry tomatoes and Maui onions tossed in white balsamic vinaigrette. I ordered the Manako, relishing how its tropical fruit juices paired with fresh hearts of palm ceviche napped in sweet, fresh coconut milk. Feeling light of step after our vegan soirée, we headed home, already planning occasions to return.
Jardin
- 1½ oz. cucumber slices
- 1 oz. lime
- ½ oz. parsley syrup
- 5 mint leaves
In a shaker, combine all ingredients, muddle and shake. Strain into a Collins glass over freshly cubed ice. Fill with soda water. Garnish with a ribbon of cucumber and a sprig of mint.
Manako
- 2 oz. fresh mango juice
- 1½ oz. fresh pineapple juice
- 1 oz. sweetened condensed milk
- ¼ oz. fresh lime juice
Shake and strain over crushed ice into a Collins glass. Top with mango foam (recipe below) and garnish with an edible orchid.
Mango Foam
Yield: enough for 12 mocktails
- 6½ oz. mango purée
- 1½ oz. egg white (about 2 egg whites)
- 3½ oz. lime
- 3½ oz. orgeat
- a healthy dash of coconut milk
Combine ingredients in a whipped-cream dispenser,* replace cover and shake. Charge with two cream chargers. The foam mixture will keep for about 4 days.
*Whipped-cream dispenser may be purchased at Bargreen Ellingson, 864 Alua Street, Wailuku, 808-242-4117. Pint-sized dispenser is approximately $96.