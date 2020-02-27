Tasty Temperance: Mocktails + Recipes

If your New Year’s resolution is a healthier you, the Lobby Lounge at Four Seasons Resort Maui has the perfect way to celebrate: with free-spirited mocktails as delicious as they are good for you.

Story by Becky Speere

On a recent visit to the Four Seasons’ ‘Aipono Award-winning Lobby Lounge, my daughter and I ordered mocktails—and found paradise in a pair of Collins glasses. Tori chose the Jardin, savoring the fresh, herby flavors of parsley syrup muddled with lime, mint and cucumber juice—the perfect drink to accompany tender socca (chickpea) flatbread topped with a generous portion of roasted sweet cherry tomatoes and Maui onions tossed in white balsamic vinaigrette. I ordered the Manako, relishing how its tropical fruit juices paired with fresh hearts of palm ceviche napped in sweet, fresh coconut milk. Feeling light of step after our vegan soirée, we headed home, already planning occasions to return.

Jardin

1½ oz. cucumber slices

1 oz. lime

½ oz. parsley syrup

5 mint leaves

In a shaker, combine all ingredients, muddle and shake. Strain into a Collins glass over freshly cubed ice. Fill with soda water. Garnish with a ribbon of cucumber and a sprig of mint.

Manako

2 oz. fresh mango juice

1½ oz. fresh pineapple juice

1 oz. sweetened condensed milk

¼ oz. fresh lime juice

Shake and strain over crushed ice into a Collins glass. Top with mango foam (recipe below) and garnish with an edible orchid.

Mango Foam

Yield: enough for 12 mocktails

6½ oz. mango purée

1½ oz. egg white (about 2 egg whites)

3½ oz. lime

3½ oz. orgeat

a healthy dash of coconut milk

Combine ingredients in a whipped-cream dispenser,* replace cover and shake. Charge with two cream chargers. The foam mixture will keep for about 4 days.

*Whipped-cream dispenser may be purchased at Bargreen Ellingson, 864 Alua Street, Wailuku, 808-242-4117. Pint-sized dispenser is approximately $96.