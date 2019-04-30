Compiled by Marluy Andrade

1. THE FRENCH CONVECTION

Monogram’s do-it-all convection wall oven has easy-open French doors, 5 cubic feet of cooking capacity, self-cleaning features, theater-style LED lighting, and Wi-Fi capabilities so all functions can be controlled remotely. Approximate dimensions: 30” wide, 29” high, 28” deep. $4,389 at Hamai Appliance, 332 E. Wakea Ave., Kahului, 877-6305, HamaiAppliance.com

2. TIME AND TIDE

Maui artist Robert Suzuki was inspired to paint “Tide Pool II” after arriving early for a dinner reservation at Mama’s Fish House. “I wandered the tide pools fronting the property and was captivated by how the movement of the ocean interacted with large and small boulders, creating an endless dance,” he says. 47.5”x29.25”. $4,000 at HUE Interior Design and Home Boutique, 210 Alamaha St., Kahului, 873-6910, MauiHue.com

3. IT’S HANDLED

Finished in a deep teal lacquer, IMAX Worldwide Home’s stylish storage chest features two drawers with brushed-gold inset pulls and matching brushed-gold legs. 20” wide, 26” high. $599 at Beach House Maui, 330 Ohukai Rd., #110, Kīhei, 891-2010, BeachHouseDesignMaui.com

4. NICE THROW

Handmade in Ha‘ikū, Annie Fischer Designs’ blue ombré pillow adds a perfect pop of color to any chair, chaise, sofa or bed in your home. 12”x12”. $89 at Pacific Home, 221 Lalo St., Kahului, 727-8300, Pacific-Home.com

5. EL GECKO

Beachcombers Coastal Life’s glass gecko is a small and whimsical work of art that adds charm to any room. Measures 11” long. $28 at The Mind’s Eye Interiors, 1068 Limahana Pl., Lahaina, 667-7748, MindsEyeInterior.com

6. SOAK IT UP

Transform your bathroom into a day (or night) spa with DXV by American Standard’s freestanding Lyndon soaking tub with center drain. Holds up to 60 gallons of water—and plenty of bubbles, too. $3,563.66 at Ferguson Selection Center, 335 Hukilike St., Kahului, 877-4460, Ferguson.com

7. WELL ROUNDED

This three-quarter curved modular Torino sofa and cocktail ottoman have a durable synthetic weave that can withstand any kind of weather. Sofa is 8¼” in diameter. With cushions, $9,800 at Outdoor Living, 261 Lalo St., Kahului, 873-8325, OutdoorLiving.com

8. DISARMINGLY HANDSOME

Jonathan Louis’s “Mike” wingback chair strikes the perfect accent for your home. Shown here in a seismic rain pattern; can be upholstered in a variety of custom fabrics. 29”x34”. As pictured, $799 at HomeWorld Furniture, 374 Hanakai St., Kahului, 877-5503, HomeWorld.com