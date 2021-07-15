What’s in a name? In Hawaiian, ʻai means "to eat," and pono means "excellence." Put them together, and you have an awards competition that honors the island’s best restaurants as voted by the readers of Maui Nō Ka ʻOi. The ‘Aipono Gala raises funds for the University of Hawaiʻi–Maui Campus Culinary Arts Program, and creates real-world mentoring for tomorrow’s chefs. The ʻAipono Wine Dinner Series also benefits the program, while inviting you to explore a world of outstanding wines paired with special menus at ʻAipono Award-winning restaurants.

Maui Nō Ka ‘Oi Magazine presents the

2020 ‘Aipono Restaurant Award Winners

SPECIAL AWARDS

RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR

Lahaina Grill

CHEF OF THE YEAR

Taylor Ponte – The Mill House

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT

Peter Merriman

MAUI COUNTY FARM BUREAU’S FRIEND OF AGRICULTURE

Chef Greg Gifford, Duke’s Beach House Maui

EXCELLENCE IN SUSTAINABILITY

Kuʻia Estate Chocolate

MOST SUSTAINABLE RESTAURANT

Moku Roots

“BEST OF” CATEGORIES

RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR

Gold Lahaina Grill

Silver TIE Kō and The Mill House

Honorable Mentions: Fleetwoodʻs on Front St., Mamaʻs Fish House, Moku Roots, Japengo, Sea House Restaurant, Merriman’s Kapalua

BEST NEW RESTAURANT

Gold Fond

Silver Tight Tacos

Honorable Mentions: Bap Paia, Vana, All Kaina Grindz, My Thai

MOST “MAUI-EST”

Gold Sea House Restaurant

Silver Joey’s Kitchen

Honorable Mentions: Mama’s Fish House, Kō, Monkeypod Kitchen, Da Kitchen

BEST SERVICE

Gold Lahaina Grill

Silver Kaʻana Kitchen

Honorable Mentions: Mama’s Fish House, Kō, The Mill House, Monkeypod Kitchen, Sea House Restaurant

BEST OCEANFRONT DINING

Gold Merriman’s Kapalua

Silver Sea House Restaurant

Honorable Mentions: Mama’s Fish House, Mala Ocean Tavern, Kimo’s Restaurant, Honu, Hula Grill

MOST ROMANTIC SETTING

Gold Mama’s Fish House

Silver The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea

Honorable Mentions: Lahaina Grill, Fleetwoodʻs On Front St., The Mill House, Japengo, Merriman’s Kapalua

BEST CHEF’S TABLE

Gold The Mill House

Silver TIE nyloS & Ka’ana Kitchen

Honorable Mentions: Fond Maui, Lineage



BEST LOCAL FLAVOR

Gold Kō

Silver Da Kitchen

Honorable Mentions: Monkeypod Kitchen, Lineage, Tin Roof Maui

BEST HEALTHY FARE

Gold Choice Health Bar

Silver Moku Roots

Honorable Mentions: Fork & Salad Maui, Down to Earth, Whole Foods Market, a‘a Roots Maui

MOST INNOVATIVE MENU

Gold Ka‘ana Kitchen

Silver Lineage

Honorable Mentions: Moku Roots, Star Noodle, Lineage, nyloS, Mauka Makai

BEST BREAKFAST

Gold The Gazebo

Silver Sea House Restaurant

Honorable Mentions: Kihei Caffé, Down the Hatch, Leoda’s Kitchen and Pie Shop, Akamai Coffee, Aloha Mixed Plate, Sarento’s On the Beach, Pa’ia Bowls

BEST BUSINESS LUNCH

Gold Monkeypod Kitchen

Silver The Mill House

Honorable Mentions: Café O’Lei, Fleetwoodʻs On Front St., Seascape, Taverna, The Plantation House

BEST HAPPY HOUR

Gold Monkeypod Kitchen

Silver Down the Hatch

Honorable Mentions: Sea House Restaurant, The Mill House, Hula Grill, Three’s Bar & Grill, Pioneer Inn Grill & Bar

BEST ASIAN CUISINE

Gold Star Noodle

Silver Sansei Seafood Restaurant & Sushi Bar

Honorable Mentions: Miso Phat Sushi, Nuka, Japengo, Tanpopo Restaurant

BEST SOUTHEAST ASIAN

Gold TIE Nutcharee’s Authentic Thai Food & Thai Chef Restaurant

Silver A Saigon Café

Honorable Mentions: Lineage, Joey’s Kitchen, Thai Mee Up, Vidad’s

BEST BURGER

Gold Cool Cat Café

Silver TIE Teddy’s Bigger Burgers & Cheeseburger In Paradise

Honorable Mentions: Moku Roots, The Mill House, Taverna, Mala Ocean Tavern

BEST HAWAI‘I REGIONAL CUISINE

Gold Kō

Silver The Banyan Tree

Honorable Mentions: Mauka Makai, Hali‘imaile General Store, Merriman’s Kapalua, The Mill House, Lineage, Spago

BEST PACIFIC RIM CUISINE

Gold Japengo

Silver TIE Humuhumu & Roy’s

Honorable Mentions: Star Noodle, Mama’s Fish House, Lahaina Grill, Kō, Vana

BEST LŪ‘AU

Gold Old Lāhaina Lū‘au

Silver Drums of the Pacific

Honorable Mentions: Feast at Lele, Myths of Maui, ‘Aha’Aina Wailea, The Feast at Mokapu

BEST MEXICAN CUISINE

Gold Frida’s Beach House

Silver Amigo’s

Honorable Mentions: Maui Tacos, Roasted Chiles, Pinata’s, Acevedo’s Hawaicano

BEST ITALIAN

Gold Sale Pepe

Silver TIE Taverna and Matteo’s Osteria

Honorable Mentions: Bistro Casanova, Casanova Restaurant, Fabiani’s, Pulehu Grill & Bar, Ferraro’s Bar e Ristorante, Sarentoʻs on the Beach

BEST MEDITERRANEAN

Gold Pita Paradise

Silver Pizza Paradiso Mediterranean Grill

Honorable Mentions: Mala Ocean Tavern, Café Des Amis, Flatbread, Habibi on Maui

BEST PLATE LUNCH

Gold Aloha Mixed Plate

Silver Da Kitchen

Honorable Mentions: Tin Roof, Honokowai Okazuya, Maui Fresh Streatery, All Kaina Grindz, Nalu’s

BEST PIZZA

Gold Flatbread Company

Silver Prison Street Pizza

Honorable Mentions: Sale Pepe, Monkeypod Kitchen, Lahaina Pizza, Fabiani’s, Pizza Madness

BEST NOODLES

Gold Star Noodle

Silver Thai Mee Up

Honorable Mentions: Thai Chef, Sam Sato’s, Aloha Mixed Plate, Umi Maui, Nutchareeʻs Authentic Thai Food

BEST FISH & SEAFOOD

Gold Mama’s Fish House

Silver Honu Seafood & Pizza

Honorable Mentions: Japengo, Fleetwoodʻs On Front St., Mauka Makai, Kō, Sea House Restaurant, Pa’ia Fish Market Restaurant, Lahaina Fish Co.

BEST STEAK

Gold Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Silver Duo

Honorable Mentions: Lahaina Grill, Sonʻz Steakhouse, Merriman’s Kapalua, Fleetwoodʻs On Front St., Cane and Canoe

BEST SUSHI

Gold Miso Phat Sushi

Silver Japengo

Honorable Mentions: Nuka, Umi Maui, Morimoto Maui, Sushi Paradise, Sansei Seafood Restaurant & Sushi Bar

BEST COFFEE SHOP

Gold Akamai Coffee Co.

Silver TIE Maui Coffee Roasters & The Coffee Store in Napili

Honorable Mentions: Honolulu Coffee, Mill House Roasting, Wailuku Coffee, Bad Ass Coffee, MauiGrown Coffee

BEST FOOD TRUCK

Gold Maui Fresh Streatery

Silver Thai Mee Up

Honorable Mentions: Ono Tacos, All Kaina Grindz, Keyakiya, Geste Shrimp

BEST POKE RESTAURANT

Gold Aloha Mixed Plate

Silver Auntie’s Kitchen

Honorable Mentions: Eskimo Candy, Kō, Monkeypod, Japengo, Star Noodle

BEST SHAVE ICE

Gold Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice

Silver Breakwall Shave Ice Company

Honorable Mentions: Local Boys Shave Ice, Gus’s, Kō, Down the Hatch, Peace Love Shave Ice

BEST DESSERT

Gold Mama’s Fish House

Silver Leoda’s Kitchen and Pie Shop

Honorable Mentions: Kimo’s, Lahaina Grill, Monkeypod Kitchen, Ka’ana Kitchen, The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea

BEST BAR

Gold Down the Hatch

Silver Fleetwood’s on Front Street

Honorable Mentions: The Mill House, Umalu, Sea House Restaurant, Taverna

BEST HANDCRAFTED COCKTAILS

Gold Monkeypod Kitchen

Silver TIE The Mill House & Taverna

Honorable Mentions: Lineage Mala Ocean Tavern, Merriman’s Kapalua, Luana Lounge, Down the Hatch, Fleetwoodʻs On Front St., Lahaina Grill

BEST LOBBY LOUNGE

Gold Alaloa Lounge at The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua

Silver TIE Lobby Lounge at Four Seasons Maui & Botero at Waldorf Astoria Grand Wailea

Honorable Mentions: Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, Lehua Lounge at Andaz

BEST WINE LIST

Gold Lahaina Grill

Silver Fleetwoodʻs on Front St.

Honorable Mentions: The Mill House, Mala Ocean Tavern, Merriman’s Kapalua, Taverna, Sonʻz Steakhouse, Ka’ana Kitchen, Banyan Tree

BEST LATE-NIGHT DINING

Gold Down the Hatch

Silver Pint & Cork

Honorable Mentions: Sansei Seafood Restaurant and Sushi Bar, Mala Ocean Tavern, Umalu

BEST FARM-TO-TABLE CUISINE

Gold The Mill House

Silver Pacific’O

Honorable Mentions: Fork & Salad, Moku Roots, Banyan Tree, Merriman’s Kapalua, Ka’ana Kitchen

BEST GOURMET GRAB & GO

Gold TIE Tin Roof Maui & Leoda’s Kitchen and Pie Shop

Silver Island Gourmet Markets

Honorable Mentions: Whole Foods Market, Choice Health Bar, Honolua Store, Down to Earth

