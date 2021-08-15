Kā‘anapali Connoisseur

Visit these brand new restaurants at the spectacularly renovated Kā‘anapali Beach Resort and enjoy some of the island’s best fare.

HALE MO‘OLELO The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, 667-2525

Hale is the Hawaiian word for house; mo‘olelo means story. Put them together and you have The Westin’s premier open-air gathering spot. The venue offers a stunning view of the ocean, and is located beside the keiki (children’s) pool. Experience authentic Maui vibes, share laughs and enjoy great food. American. $-$$

HUIHUI Kā‘anapali Beach Hotel, 661-0011

Huihui means to mix and mingle, and this eatery at Maui’s “Most Hawaiian Hotel” is ideal for that purpose. The restaurant offers indoor and outdoor seating, and serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. Kid-friendly. Hawai‘i Regional/American. $-$$

MACADANGDANG at the Fairway Shops, Kā‘anapali

Chef Joey Macadangdang, of Joey’s Kitchen fame, steps up his act with this elevated dining experience featuring Pacific Rim flavors worth exploring. Original cocktails and bar service available. Pacific Rim. $-$$

MAHELE MARKET & EATERY The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, 667-2525

Hungry for island flavors and the freshest local ingredients? You’ll find them at this modern take on a mom-and-pop shop. Scrumptious baked grab-and-go options for the whole ‘ohana (family). Deli. Grab ‘n’ Go. $

THE SANDBAR Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa lobby lounge, 661-0031

Offering breakfast in the morning and cocktails and pupu (appetizers) in the afternoon and evening. Sunsets are free! Hawai‘i Regional. $$

WAICOCO The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, 446-3020

Foodies rejoice! Award-winning chefs Chris Kajioka and Mourad Lahlou create culinary memories at this venue which serves breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner. International. $-$$

WELOWELO Kā‘anapali Beach Hotel, 661-0011

This poolside oasis serves family-friendly fare, such as pizza, burgers and fresh fish, as well as locally inspired Hawaiian Bowls, pua‘a kālua (steamed, shredded pork), kāmano lomi (salted salmon with onions and tomato) and Asian slaw. Kid-friendly. International. $$