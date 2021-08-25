waking penelope

Taverna won the silver ‘Aipono Award for Best Handcrafted Cocktails in 2020. Here’s one of their signature creations you can make at home.

1 ounce lime juice

1½ ounces spicy guava lemongrass syrup*

2 ounces tequila

Add all ingredients to a shaker cup and shake well. Rim a glass with black lava salt and fill with ice. Pour cocktail over ice and garnish with a slice of lime.

*Don’t have spicy guava lemongrass syrup handy? Make your own: Combine store-bought guava nectar and lemongrass syrup to your taste. Add a dash of Maui-made hot sauce to spice things up!

Taverna, 2000 Village Rd., Kapalua | tavernamaui.com | 667-2426 | IG/FB @TavernaMaui