Aipono Winners 2022

Maui Nō Ka ‘Oi Magazine presents the 2022 ‘Aipono Restaurant Award Winners
What’s in a name? In Hawaiian, ai means “to eat,” and pono means “excellence.” Put them together and you have an awards competition that honors the island’s best restaurants, as voted by the readers of Maui Nō Ka ‘Oi. Every year, we announce the winners at our ‘Aipono Gala, an event that this year raised funds for the Maui Food Bank and the University of Hawai‘i Maui College’s Culinary Arts Program.
SPECIAL AWARDS
CHEF OF THE YEAR
Taylor Ponte
ICON AWARD
Doris “Mama” Christenson, Mama’s Fish House
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT
Peter Merriman
MAUI COUNTY FARM BUREAU’S FRIEND OF AGRICULTURE
Chef Greg Gifford, Duke’s Beach House Maui
EXCELLENCE IN SUSTAINABILITY
Kuʻia Estate Chocolate
EXCELLENCE IN SUSTAINABILITY—RESTAURANT
Moku Roots
“BEST OF” CATEGORIES
RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR
Gold Kō
Silver Lahaina Grill
Honorable mentions: Huihui, Mama’s Fish House
BEST NEW RESTAURANT
Gold Huihui
Silver Macadangdang
Honorable mentions: Marlow, Waicoco, Nalu’s South Shore Grill
MOST ROMANTIC SETTING
Gold The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea
Silver Banyan Tree, The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua
Honorable mentions: Pacific’o, Cane & Canoe, Humuhumu
MOST MAUI-EST
Gold Mama’s Fish House
Silver Māla Ocean Tavern
Honorable mentions: Star Noodle, Huihui, The Sea House Restaurant, Kō
BEST CHEF’S TABLE
Gold Fond
Silver Ka‘ana Kitchen
Honorable mentions: The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea, Cane & Canoe, nyloS
MOST INNOVATIVE MENU
Gold Kō
Silver Lineage
Honorable mentions: Moku Roots, Star Noodle, Mama’s Fish House
BEST OCEANFRONT DINING
Gold TIE Mama’s Fish House and Māla Ocean Tavern
Silver The Sea House Restaurant, Napili Kai Beach Resort
Honorable mentions: Huihui, Merriman’s, Honu Seafood and Pizza, Pacific’o
BEST SERVICE
Gold Lahaina Gril
Silver Māla Ocean Tavern
Honorable mentions: Mama’s Fish House, Kō, Huihui
BEST LOCAL FLAVOR
Gold Star Noodle
Silver Tin Roof Maui
Honorable mentions: South Shore Grindz, Huihui, Da Kitchen
BEST HEALTHY FARE
Gold Moku Roots
Silver Fork & Salad
Honorable mentions: Choice Health Bar, Kō, Whole Foods Market
BEST BUSINESS LUNCH
Gold Māla Ocean Tavern
Silver SixtyTwo MarcKet
Honorable mentions: Bistro Casanova, Café O’Lei, Marco’s Grill and Deli, Maui Brewing Company
BEST HAWAI‘I REGIONAL CUISINE
Gold Huihui
Silver Kō, Fairmont Kea Lani Maui Resort, 4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea | 808.875.2210 | korestaurant.com | IG @ko_restaurant
Honorable mentions: Hali‘imaile General Store, Roy’s, Tin Roof Maui
BEST BREAKFAST
Gold Papa’aina
Silver Waicoco
Honorable mentions: The Sea House Restaurant, The Gazebo, Leoda’s Kitchen and Pie Shop
BEST HAPPY HOUR
Gold Monkeypod Kitchen
Silver Down the Hatch
Honorable mentions: Macadangdang, Fleetwood’s on Front St., Tommy Bahama Restaurant and Bar
BEST PACIFIC RIM CUISINE
Gold Lineage
Silver Pacific’o
Honorable mentions: Spago, Humuhumu, Cane & Canoe, Banyan Tree
BEST LŪ‘AU
Gold Old Lāhainā Lū’au
Silver Feast at Lele
Honorable mentions: Drums of the Pacific, Feast at Mokapu, Maui’s Finest Lū‘au, Sunset Lū‘au at Kapalua Bay, Wailele Lū‘au
BEST MEXICAN CUISINE
Gold Frida’s Beach House
Silver Amigo’s
Honorable mentions: Maui Tacos, Roasted Chiles, Tight Tacos
BEST ITALIAN CUISINE
Gold Sale Pepe
Silver TIE Casanova and Matteo’s Osteria
Honorable mentions: Taverna, Ferraro’s Bar E Ristorante, Fabiani’s Bakery and Pizzeria
BEST ASIAN CUISINE
Gold Star Noodle
Silver Japengo
Honorable mentions: Lineage, Nuka, Morimoto Maui
BEST SOUTHEAST ASIAN CUISINE
Gold A Saigon Café
Silver My Thai Maui
Honorable mentions: Nutcharee’s Authentic Thai Food, Thai Mee Up, Joey’s Kitchen
BEST BURGER
Gold Havens
Silver Teddy’s Bigger Burgers 335 Keawe St., Lahaina | 808.661.9111 | teddysbb.com | IG @teddysburgers | FB @teddysbiggerburgerslahaina
Honorable mentions: Taverna, Cool Cat Café, Māla Ocean Tavern, Monkeypod Kitchen, Hula Grill
BEST MEDITERRANEAN/MIDDLE EASTERN CUISINE
Gold Pita Paradise
Silver TIE Café des Amis and Pizza Paradiso Mediterranean Grill
Honorable mentions: Māla Ocean Tavern
BEST PLATE LUNCH
Gold Tin Roof Maui
Silver Da Kitchen
Honorable mentions: South Shore Grindz, Joey’s Kitchen, Fond, Nalu’s South Shore Grill
BEST NOODLES
Gold Star Noodle
Silver Thai Mee Up
Honorable mentions: Nutcharee’s Authentic Thai Food, My Thai, Sam Sato’s
BEST STEAK
Gold Ruth’s Chris Steak House
Silver Duo Steak & Seafood
Honorable mentions: Merriman’s, Fleetwood’s on Front St., Spago
BEST PIZZA
Gold TIE Flatbread Company and Lahaina Pizza Company
Silver Marlow
Honorable mentions: Café on the Point, Prison Street Pizza, Pizza Madness, Sale Pepe
BEST FISH & SEAFOOD
Gold TIE Mama’s Fish House and Lahaina Grill
Silver Cane & Canoe
Honorable mentions: Ka‘ana Kitchen, Humuhumu, Kō, Lahaina Fish Company, Pā‘ia Fish Market
BEST SUSHI
Gold Miso Phat
Silver Japengo
Honorable mentions: Nuka, Morimoto Maui, Umi Sushi
BEST COFFEE SHOP
Gold Akamai Coffee Co.
Silver TIE Maui Coffee Roasters and Napili Coffee Store
Honorable mentions: Honolulu Coffee, Island Press Coffee, Espresso Mafia
BEST FOOD TRUCK
Gold Thai Mee Up
Silver Maui Fresh Streatery
Honorable mentions: Kalei’s Lunchbox, Merienda Maui, Havens
BEST RESTAURANT POKE
Gold Down the Hatch
Silver Star Noodle
Honorable mentions: Eskimo Candy, Da Fish Shack, Mama’s Fish House
BEST SHAVE ICE
Gold Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice
Silver Breakwall Shave Ice Co.
Honorable mentions: Local Boys Shave Ice, Paradise Supermart, Tobi’s Shave Ice
BEST BAR
Gold Down the Hatch
Silver TIE Monkeypod Kitchen and Taverna
Honorable mentions: Lahaina Grill, Fleetwood’s on Front St.
BEST DESSERT
Gold Lahaina Grill
Silver Leoda’s Kitchen and Pie Shop
Honorable mentions: Mama’s Fish House, Kimo’s, Shikeda Bento Patisserie
BEST HANDCRAFTED COCKTAILS
Gold Lineage
Silver Monkeypod Kitchen
Honorable mentions: Taverna, Lahaina Grill, Māla Ocean Tavern, Kō, Down the Hatch, Tommy Bahama Restaurant and Bar
BEST LOBBY LOUNGE
Gold TIE Alaloa Lounge, The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua and Lobby Lounge, Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea
Silver Botero Lounge Grand Wailea Maui
Honorable mentions: Lehua Lounge, Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort; The Sandbar, Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa; Luana Lounge, Fairmont Kea Lani Maui Resort
BEST LATE-NIGHT DINING
Gold Down the Hatch
Silver Māla Ocean Tavern
Honorable mentions: Monkeypod Kitchen, The Pint & Cork, Fleetwood’s on Front St.
BEST WINE LIST
Gold Lahaina Grill
Silver Māla Ocean Tavern
Honorable mentions: Spago, Matteo’s Osteria, Merriman’s, Taverna
BEST FARM-TO-TABLE CUISINE
Gold Moku Roots
Silver Pacific’o
Honorable mentions: Hali‘imaile General Store, Mama’s Fish House, Merriman’s
BEST GOURMET GRAB & GO
Gold TIE Leoda’s Kitchen and Pie Shop and Island Gourmet Markets
Silver Tin Roof Maui
Honorable mentions: Choice Health Bar, Honolua Store, Alive & Well (Broth Café)
2020 | 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015 | 2014 | 2013 | 2012 | 2011 | 2010 | 2009 | 2008