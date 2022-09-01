Aipono Winners 2022

Maui Nō Ka ‘Oi Magazine presents the 2022 ‘Aipono Restaurant Award Winners

What’s in a name? In Hawaiian, ai means “to eat,” and pono means “excellence.” Put them together and you have an awards competition that honors the island’s best restaurants, as voted by the readers of Maui Nō Ka ‘Oi. Every year, we announce the winners at our ‘Aipono Gala, an event that this year raised funds for the Maui Food Bank and the University of Hawai‘i Maui College’s Culinary Arts Program.

SPECIAL AWARDS

CHEF OF THE YEAR



Taylor Ponte

ICON AWARD



Doris “Mama” Christenson, Mama’s Fish House

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT



Peter Merriman

MAUI COUNTY FARM BUREAU’S FRIEND OF AGRICULTURE



Chef Greg Gifford, Duke’s Beach House Maui

EXCELLENCE IN SUSTAINABILITY



Kuʻia Estate Chocolate

EXCELLENCE IN SUSTAINABILITY—RESTAURANT



Moku Roots

“BEST OF” CATEGORIES

RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR

Gold Kō

Silver Lahaina Grill

Honorable mentions: Huihui, Mama’s Fish House

BEST NEW RESTAURANT

Gold Huihui

Silver Macadangdang

Honorable mentions: Marlow, Waicoco, Nalu’s South Shore Grill

MOST ROMANTIC SETTING

Gold The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea

Silver Banyan Tree, The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua

Honorable mentions: Pacific’o, Cane & Canoe, Humuhumu

MOST MAUI-EST

Gold Mama’s Fish House

Silver Māla Ocean Tavern

Honorable mentions: Star Noodle, Huihui, The Sea House Restaurant, Kō

BEST CHEF’S TABLE

Gold Fond

Silver Ka‘ana Kitchen

Honorable mentions: The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea, Cane & Canoe, nyloS

MOST INNOVATIVE MENU

Gold Kō

Silver Lineage

Honorable mentions: Moku Roots, Star Noodle, Mama’s Fish House

BEST OCEANFRONT DINING

Gold TIE Mama’s Fish House and Māla Ocean Tavern

Silver The Sea House Restaurant, Napili Kai Beach Resort

Honorable mentions: Huihui, Merriman’s, Honu Seafood and Pizza, Pacific’o

BEST SERVICE

Gold Lahaina Gril

Silver Māla Ocean Tavern

Honorable mentions: Mama’s Fish House, Kō, Huihui

BEST LOCAL FLAVOR

Gold Star Noodle

Silver Tin Roof Maui

Honorable mentions: South Shore Grindz, Huihui, Da Kitchen

BEST HEALTHY FARE

Gold Moku Roots

Silver Fork & Salad

Honorable mentions: Choice Health Bar, Kō, Whole Foods Market

BEST BUSINESS LUNCH

Gold Māla Ocean Tavern

Silver SixtyTwo MarcKet

Honorable mentions: Bistro Casanova, Café O’Lei, Marco’s Grill and Deli, Maui Brewing Company

BEST HAWAI‘I REGIONAL CUISINE

Gold Huihui

Silver Kō, Fairmont Kea Lani Maui Resort, 4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea | 808.875.2210 | korestaurant.com | IG @ko_restaurant

Honorable mentions: Hali‘imaile General Store, Roy’s, Tin Roof Maui

BEST BREAKFAST

Gold Papa’aina

Silver Waicoco

Honorable mentions: The Sea House Restaurant, The Gazebo, Leoda’s Kitchen and Pie Shop

BEST HAPPY HOUR

Gold Monkeypod Kitchen

Silver Down the Hatch

Honorable mentions: Macadangdang, Fleetwood’s on Front St., Tommy Bahama Restaurant and Bar

BEST PACIFIC RIM CUISINE

Gold Lineage

Silver Pacific’o

Honorable mentions: Spago, Humuhumu, Cane & Canoe, Banyan Tree

BEST LŪ‘AU

Gold Old Lāhainā Lū’au

Silver Feast at Lele

Honorable mentions: Drums of the Pacific, Feast at Mokapu, Maui’s Finest Lū‘au, Sunset Lū‘au at Kapalua Bay, Wailele Lū‘au

BEST MEXICAN CUISINE

Gold Frida’s Beach House

Silver Amigo’s

Honorable mentions: Maui Tacos, Roasted Chiles, Tight Tacos

BEST ITALIAN CUISINE

Gold Sale Pepe

Silver TIE Casanova and Matteo’s Osteria

Honorable mentions: Taverna, Ferraro’s Bar E Ristorante, Fabiani’s Bakery and Pizzeria

BEST ASIAN CUISINE

Gold Star Noodle

Silver Japengo

Honorable mentions: Lineage, Nuka, Morimoto Maui

BEST SOUTHEAST ASIAN CUISINE

Gold A Saigon Café

Silver My Thai Maui

Honorable mentions: Nutcharee’s Authentic Thai Food, Thai Mee Up, Joey’s Kitchen

BEST BURGER

Gold Havens

Silver Teddy’s Bigger Burgers 335 Keawe St., Lahaina | 808.661.9111 | teddysbb.com | IG @teddysburgers | FB @teddysbiggerburgerslahaina

Honorable mentions: Taverna, Cool Cat Café, Māla Ocean Tavern, Monkeypod Kitchen, Hula Grill

BEST MEDITERRANEAN/MIDDLE EASTERN CUISINE

Gold Pita Paradise

Silver TIE Café des Amis and Pizza Paradiso Mediterranean Grill

Honorable mentions: Māla Ocean Tavern

BEST PLATE LUNCH

Gold Tin Roof Maui

Silver Da Kitchen

Honorable mentions: South Shore Grindz, Joey’s Kitchen, Fond, Nalu’s South Shore Grill

BEST NOODLES

Gold Star Noodle

Silver Thai Mee Up

Honorable mentions: Nutcharee’s Authentic Thai Food, My Thai, Sam Sato’s

BEST STEAK

Gold Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Silver Duo Steak & Seafood

Honorable mentions: Merriman’s, Fleetwood’s on Front St., Spago

BEST PIZZA

Gold TIE Flatbread Company and Lahaina Pizza Company

Silver Marlow

Honorable mentions: Café on the Point, Prison Street Pizza, Pizza Madness, Sale Pepe

BEST FISH & SEAFOOD

Gold TIE Mama’s Fish House and Lahaina Grill

Silver Cane & Canoe

Honorable mentions: Ka‘ana Kitchen, Humuhumu, Kō, Lahaina Fish Company, Pā‘ia Fish Market

BEST SUSHI

Gold Miso Phat

Silver Japengo

Honorable mentions: Nuka, Morimoto Maui, Umi Sushi

BEST COFFEE SHOP

Gold Akamai Coffee Co.

Silver TIE Maui Coffee Roasters and Napili Coffee Store

Honorable mentions: Honolulu Coffee, Island Press Coffee, Espresso Mafia

BEST FOOD TRUCK

Gold Thai Mee Up

Silver Maui Fresh Streatery

Honorable mentions: Kalei’s Lunchbox, Merienda Maui, Havens

BEST RESTAURANT POKE

Gold Down the Hatch

Silver Star Noodle

Honorable mentions: Eskimo Candy, Da Fish Shack, Mama’s Fish House

BEST SHAVE ICE

Gold Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice

Silver Breakwall Shave Ice Co.

Honorable mentions: Local Boys Shave Ice, Paradise Supermart, Tobi’s Shave Ice

BEST BAR

Gold Down the Hatch

Silver TIE Monkeypod Kitchen and Taverna

Honorable mentions: Lahaina Grill, Fleetwood’s on Front St.

BEST DESSERT

Gold Lahaina Grill

Silver Leoda’s Kitchen and Pie Shop

Honorable mentions: Mama’s Fish House, Kimo’s, Shikeda Bento Patisserie

BEST HANDCRAFTED COCKTAILS

Gold Lineage

Silver Monkeypod Kitchen

Honorable mentions: Taverna, Lahaina Grill, Māla Ocean Tavern, Kō, Down the Hatch, Tommy Bahama Restaurant and Bar

BEST LOBBY LOUNGE

Gold TIE Alaloa Lounge, The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua and Lobby Lounge, Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea

Silver Botero Lounge Grand Wailea Maui

Honorable mentions: Lehua Lounge, Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort; The Sandbar, Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa; Luana Lounge, Fairmont Kea Lani Maui Resort

BEST LATE-NIGHT DINING

Gold Down the Hatch

Silver Māla Ocean Tavern

Honorable mentions: Monkeypod Kitchen, The Pint & Cork, Fleetwood’s on Front St.

BEST WINE LIST

Gold Lahaina Grill

Silver Māla Ocean Tavern

Honorable mentions: Spago, Matteo’s Osteria, Merriman’s, Taverna

BEST FARM-TO-TABLE CUISINE

Gold Moku Roots

Silver Pacific’o

Honorable mentions: Hali‘imaile General Store, Mama’s Fish House, Merriman’s

BEST GOURMET GRAB & GO

Gold TIE Leoda’s Kitchen and Pie Shop and Island Gourmet Markets

Silver Tin Roof Maui

Honorable mentions: Choice Health Bar, Honolua Store, Alive & Well (Broth Café)

