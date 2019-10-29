Great Finds

Some of our favorite things . . . imagine them in your home.

Compiled by Marluy Andrade

Pop-up Book

Health blogger Liz Moody’s Glow Pops: Super-Easy Recipes to Help You Look and Feel Your Best is packed with nutrient-filled frozen-pop recipes. There’s a flavor for every palate. Hardcover, $16.99 at HUE Interior Design and Home Boutique, 210 Alamaha St., Kahului, 873-6910, MauiHui.com

Trail Blazers

Sculptures by day, fire features by night. these custom ginger torches are made from copper, brass, bronze and stainless steel with a patina finish. Torches are approximately 6 feet tall. Set of two, $4,800 at Padilla Designs, 2000 Maui Veterans Hwy., Kīhei, 879-0938, PadillaDesigns.com

A Throw You’ll Keep

Cheerful colors and a whimsical pattern make Siscovers’ coral-garden throw pillows a charming addition to any chair, sofa or bed. The removable cover has a zipper closure. 20”x20”, $69.95 at HomeWorld Furniture,

374 Hanakai St., Kahului, 877-5503, HomeWorld.com

The Big Chill

Sub-Zero’s under-counter fridge holds up to 46 bottles and protects wines from heat, humidity, vibration and sunlight. Separate zones keep reds and whites at proper temperatures. 23⅞” wide, 34” high, 24”deep. Ask for model options and pricing. Hamai Appliance, 332 E. Wakea St., Kahului, 877-6305, HamaiAppliance.com

Shell Collector

Featuring an eye-catching, antique-style gold interior, this large faux clam bowl holds its own as an accent piece or conversation-worthy trinket dish. $210 at Pacific Home, 221 Lalo St., Kahului, 727-8300, Pacific-Home.com

Surface Treatment

Sonoma Tilemaker’s handcrafted Stellar Mystic ceramic tiles add color, texture and a touch of intrigue to interior walls, showers, and counters. Available in several colors and finishes. $26.90 per square foot at Maui Marble & Granite, 874 Alua St., Wailuku, 242-8400, MauiMarbleAndGranite.net