Great Finds: Beach Trends

Compiled by Marluy Andrade

1. JUST FOR KICKS

Developed in Hawai‘i by Australian surf pioneer Andy Cochran, DaFiN is the go-to swim fin for lifeguards, bodysurfers, and ocean enthusiasts around the world. With no right or left difference, DaFiN can be worn on either foot. Available in a range of sizes and color combinations. $75 at Adventure Sports Maui, 400 Hāna Hwy., Kahului, 877-7443, AdventureSportsMaui.com

2. A TAIL OF TWO EARRINGS

It’s no fluke if these limited-edition earrings go to your head. They’re designed by Wings Hawaii co-owner Samantha Howard and are made of brass, glass enamel, and 14K gold fill. $125 at Wings Hawaii, 90 Hāna Hwy., Pā‘ia, 579-3110, WingsHawaii.com

3. SURF’S UP

Take wave riding to another level—literally. Produced by Maui waterman Alex Aguera, Go Foil’s Kai hydrofoil set can be used with a variety of boards. Package includes front and tail wings, front and tail wing covers, and mast cover. $1,350 at Hi-Tech Surf Sports, 425 Koloa St., #107, Kahului, 877-2111, SurfMaui.com

4. FOR YOUR BABY’S BLUES

Soft, flexible, and virtually indestructible, Babiators’ aviator sunglasses offer 100 percent UV protection for infants, toddlers, and kids. And they’re 100 percent adorable, too. Available in pink and blue. $22 at Nuage Bleu, 76 Hāna Hwy., Pā‘ia, 579-9792, NuageBleu.com

5. ABOVE BOARD

The shorter-than-average length of Jimmy Lewis’s Flying V foil standup paddleboard allows for better performance, maneuverability, and glide; the extra width of this lightweight board gives riders more stability. Comes with a Tuttle box, plate attachment for maximum flexibility, foot straps and five insert options for them. 5’11”, $1,595 at Hi-Tech Surf Sports, 425 Koloa St., #107, Kahului, 877-2111, SurfMaui.com

6. BACK TO NATURE

Local artist Kim McDonald celebrates Hawai‘i’s vibrant colors and culture in each of her pieces, including “Pink Sands,” which depicts Maui’s natural beauty and the femininity and strength of Polynesian women. Original oil on canvas, 20”x30”, $3,900 at Maui Hands (Pā‘ia store only), 84 Hāna Hwy., Pā‘ia, 579-9245, MauiHands.com

7. RE-SAIL

Sailbags Maui transforms discarded, landfill-bound kitesurfing sails into fun and trendy bags and totes. The nylon kite sails make these upcycled conversation pieces durable, lightweight, and water resistant. All bags are sourced and sewn on Maui. Medium clutch measures 9.5”x3”x8.5”, $29 at Sea La Vie, 106 Hāna Hwy., Pā‘ia, 359-1513, SeaLaViePaia.com