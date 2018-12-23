2018 Holiday Gift Guide

We’ve got the goods on where savvy Santas shop.

Compiled by Marluy Andrade

FOR HER

RING IN THE NEW

Ocean Jazz shapes real ‘opihi shells to fit into recycled 14k gold-filled rings. And because no two shells are the same, it’s truly a one-of-a-kind gift. $60 each; buy four, get one free. Find them at Kula Botanical Gardens, 638 Kekaulike Ave., Kula; or online at OceanJazzMaui.com.

THE TIME IS RIPE

Aranáz’s handmade tote has embroidered watermelons that let her carry summer with her everywhere she goes. $218 at Holiday & Co, 3681 Baldwin Ave., Makawao, 572-1470, HolidayAndCoMaui.com

THE AAHS HAVE IT

Give her the gift of bliss: an appointment at Green Ti Massage. Their offerings—from lomi lomi to shiatsu to aromatherapy—will help her de-stress and unwind. Gift certificates available. $80 for 50 minutes; $120 for 80 minutes. 40 N. Market St., Wailuku, 242-8788, GreenTiMaui.com

SHE’LL SIMPLY MELT

Ola’s coconut body butter combines organic virgin coconut oil, avocado oil, aloe vera, and macadamia and cocoa seed butters—all infused with a signature blend of organic plant hydrosols. 6 fl. oz. for $29 at LELE by Adelina a Mare, 20 Baldwin Ave., Pā‘ia, 793-2569, Rachel@AdelinaAMare.com

ALWAYS A GOOD TIME

Na Hoku’s Le Vian Aloha Collection Sunset Palm Watch has 1.07 carats (total weight) of chocolate diamonds, precision Swiss quartz movement, and genuine sapphire crystal. $2,500. At Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa, 210 Nohea Kai Dr., Kā‘anapali, 800-260-3912, NaHoku.com

COLOR HER HAPPY

Too Faced creates its Chocolate Gold Eyeshadow Palette with real gold for a high-shine finish, paired with rich mattes for coffee-to-cocktails wear. The entire palette is infused with skin-loving cocoa powder for a decadent chocolate scent. Ulta Beauty, 66 Ho‘okele St., #1110, Kahului, 868-5698, Ulta.com