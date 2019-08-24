Wine Dinner HumuHumu

ʻAIPONO WINE DINNER

October 24, 2019
Reception 5:30 p.m. | Dinner 6 p.m.

humuhumu

sunset dining in Maui

HUMUHUMU
Grand Wailea Maui
3850 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea

Call for reservations: 808-875-1234

$145.00 per person
plus tax and gratuity
$25 from each dinner supports UH–Maui College’s Culinary Arts Program & UH Maui Food Innovation Center.
Limited seating — call today for reservations!

humuhumu Aipono Wine Dinner Menu October 2019

Alvin Savella

Born and raised on Maui, CHEF ALVIN SAVELLA is an island boy at heart. His good taste has taken him to kitchens around the world, including Bon Appétit, Paramount Studios, Riviera Country Club, and The Ritz-Carlton, Marina del Rey. Today he serves as chef de cuisine at Humuhumu, the signature restaurant at Grand Wailea Maui.

Throughout his career, Savella has set a high standard, developing the innovative, flavor-infused dishes that became his trademark. His ability to create striking plate ups and stylizing those images online captivated his fans. Known as “The Kitchen Assassin,” Savella has nearly 70,000 Instagram followers. Diners aren’t the only ones raving. Fellow chefs voted him 2018 Chef of the Year at Maui Nō Ka ‘Oi Magazine’s annual ‘Aipono Restaurant Awards. Come taste what everybody’s talking about.

aipono wine dinners
More information on ʻAipono wine dinners.

chambers and chambers wine merchantsThroughout the year, the ʻAipono Winemaker’s Dinner Series brings the industry’s top winemakers to ʻAipono award-winning restaurants. Dinners are intimate and educational, with the direction of Advanced Sommelier Charles Fredy of Chambers & Chambers Wine Merchants and personal appearances by winery owners and/or representatives.

