Paia Pa’ina Premier Cultural Dinner & Show Experience

Have you experienced Maui’s Polynesian dinner & show featuring mesmerizing performers and a fire dancing finale? Paia Pa’ina offers a refreshing lūʻau and cultural show in the heart of historical Paia town — the only lūʻau on Maui’s north shore.

This locally owned oceanfront lūʻau offers breathtaking sunsets and delicious dinner paired with an unforgettable Polynesian show with traditional island dancers and fire dancers. You’re welcomed as friends and you leave as ʻohana (family).

FREE UPGRADE!

Mention that you saw this on Maui No Ka Oi Magazine’s website to receive a complimentary VIP Upgrade!

VIP upgrade perks:



Priority seating

Kukui Nut Lei

Private table fronting the stage

Complimentary booking upgrade to VIP status –

call 808-758-4773!

Visit Maui’s Finest Luau

Book Your Experience Today at Paia Pa’ina

65 Hana Highway, Paia, Hawaii 96779

mauisfinestluau.com

See more videos – click here!