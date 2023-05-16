The Spirit of Aloha Online Estate Art Auction

A unique opportunity to own exquisite Hawaiian Art from the estate of Jill and Doug Schatz and make a meaningful impact to students and literacy in Hawaii.

The “Aloha Spirit” is the coordination of mind and heart within each person, and it teaches us lessons of peace, kindness, compassion and responsibility to future generations. The Spirit of Aloha Estate Art Auction benefiting Book Trust emanates this belief with all proceeds supporting the advancement of early literacy in Hawaii.

Over the course of 30+ years, Jill and Doug Schatz have curated a unique collection of Hawaiian art, which was displayed in their home on the island of Maui. They have donated a variety of their art to Book Trust, which is being sold through an online auction.

The diverse selection of original art available includes oil paintings, pastels and watercolors, wood sculptures made from the highly prized ‘Kou’ wood, ceramics, mixed-media art, and more. Created by popular and celebrated, local Hawaiian artists, many of whose work has been in prominent collections all over the world, there is something for everyone in this illustrious collection. All of these one of a kind works of art were inspired by the unique, rich culture and natural beauty of the Hawaiian Islands.

Auction Opens: May 18, 2023 at 9:00 am

Potential buyers will register and begin bidding on items.

Auction Closes: May 24, 2023 at 6:00 pm

The highest bidder for each item will be named the winner.

The art will be carefully packaged and shipped to each buyer from Maui. Buyers are responsible for shipping costs for all deliveries outside of Maui.

View the magnificent art and learn more about the impact we’re making at booktrust.org.