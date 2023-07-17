Maui Dining Guide 2023

B=Breakfast BR=Brunch L=Lunch H=Happy Hour D=Dinner N=Dinner past 9 p.m. R=Reservation recommended $ =Average entrée under $15 $$ =Under $25 $$$ =Under $40 $$$$ =$40+ ♥ =Gold & Silver 2022 ‘Aipono Restaurant Award winners ̄ ♦ =Live music! Check the venue website for information. Phone numbers are area code 808.

WEST SIDE

A‘A ROOTS Nāpili Plaza, 5095 Napilihau St., Ste. 3, Nāpili, 298-2499 Vegan cuisine made with the freshest Maui produce. Try the açai bowl, soba bowl with peanut sauce, or bagel sandwich with hummus, avo, and veggies. International. B, L, $ ALALOA LOUNGE ̄ ♥ ♦ The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, 1 Ritz Carlton Dr., Kapalua, 669-6200 Creative farm-to-table cocktails, mocktails, and an exciting selection of savory dishes from the dining menu, such as huli huli chicken, sushi, and stone-oven pizza. International. D, $-$$ AMIGO’S ♥ 658 Front St., Lāhainā, 661-0210 Real Mexican fajitas, tostadas, flautas and their famous wet burritos. Kid-friendly. Mexican. B, L, D, $ AUNTIE’S KITCHEN The Westin Kā‘anapali Ocean Resort Villas, 6 Kai Ala Dr., Kā‘anapali, 667-3259 Saimin, burgers, and fresh-fish plate lunches mingle with 2020 ‘Aipono Award-winning poke. Local Mixed Plate. B, L, D, $-$$ BANYAN TREE ♥ The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, 1 Ritz-Carlton Dr., 665-7096 Start with an heirloom tomato salad with buffalo mozzarella. Then a Hawaiian cioppino full of treasures from the sea in a tomato-fennel broth, or lobster agnolotti. End with warm Valrhona chocolate cake. Great cocktails, too! Italian/Hawai‘i Regional. D, $$-$$$$ BREAKWALL SHAVE ICE COMPANY ♥ ♦ The Wharf Cinema Center Shops, 658 Front St., #104, Lāhainā, 661-4900 Grown-up shave ice? You bet! Cool off with one of the best snow cones on Maui and discover your favorite flavor. Treats. $ BURGER SHACK The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, 1 Ritz-Carlton Dr., Kapalua, 669-6200 Alfresco beachside joint serving burgers, milkshakes, cocktails, and beer. Try the alcoholic milkshakes. American, L, $$ CANE & CANOE ̄ ♥ ♦ Montage Kapalua Bay, 1 Bay Dr., Kapalua, 662-6681 Try the avocado toast and mimosas for breakfast, and prime select steaks with horseradish crème fraÎche for dinner. Lunch at the Hāna Hou Bar includes Wagyu bacon-cheddar burgers and vegetarian selections. Kid-friendly. Pacific Rim. B, D, $$$-$$$$ CHEESEBURGER IN PARADISE 811 Front St., Lāhainā, 661-4855 Wake up to oceanfront views with a cuppa joe and a luscious breakfast. For lunch, try the poke, wings, onion rings, or a signature cheeseburger. For dinner: the Aloha Fish and Fries. International. B, L, D, $-$$ CHOICE HEALTH BAR 1087 Limahana Pl., #1A, Lāhainā, 661-7711 Second West Maui location: Whalers Village, 2435 Kā‘anapali Pkwy., Kā‘anapali All juices, smoothies, salads, soups, and açai bowls are made with fresh ingredients. Daily specials. American. B, L, $ CLIFF DIVE GRILL Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa, 2605 Kā‘anapali Pkwy., Kā‘anapali, 661-0031 Order Hawaiian-style edamame, a juicy burger, or fish tacos to accompany your poolside mai tai or Black Rock Lager. Hawai‘i Regional. L, D, $-$$ THE COFFEE STORE Nāpili Plaza, 5095 Napilihau St., Nāpili, 669-4170 Stop in for coffee and a muffin, and you may just end up staying for lunch – or longer. (They’re open until 6 p.m.) Great service, fresh-baked goods, yogurt-granola parfaits, chia pudding, and to-go items. Coffee Shop. B, L, D, $ COOL CAT CAFÉ The Wharf Cinema Center Shops, 658 Front St., Lāhainā, 667-0908 Burgers, chicken, fresh fish, tacos, and more in a ’50s diner atmosphere. Kid-friendly. American. L, D, $ DOWN THE HATCH ̄ ♥ ♦ The Wharf Cinema Center Shops, 658 Front St., Lāhainā, 661-4900 Mermaid fries with cheese and lava sauce, towering shrimp cocktails, fresh island fish, and lots of aloha. Great shave ice, too! (See Breakwall’s listing.) Hawai‘i Regional. B, L, H, D, N, $$ DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC ̄ ♦ Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa, 200 Nohea Kai Dr., Kā‘anapali, 667-4727 Enjoy a traditional imu ceremony and Hawaiian cuisine, plus the dances and music of Polynesia. Kid-friendly. Lū‘au. D, R, $$$$ DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE MAUI Honua Kai Resort & Spa, 130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Kā‘anapali, 662-2900 Imagine old Hawai‘i while dining on crab-and-macadamia-nut wontons or prime rib at this open-air beach house. Kid-friendly. American/Pacific Rim. B, L, D, $$ FEAST AT LELE ̄ ♥ ♦ 505 Front St., Lāhainā, 667-5353 This classic beachfront lū‘au explores the cultural and culinary world of the Pacific Islands. Open bar. Lū‘au. D, R, $$$$ FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT ST. ♦ 744 Front St., Lāhainā, 669-6425 (Yes, that Fleetwood!) Pacific oysters with tart apple mignonette, grilled Hawaiian shutome, and a one-pound Harley Davidson Hog Burger. Bar opens at 2 p.m. American/British Pub Food. L, H, D, N, $$-$$$$ FOND ♥ Nāpili Plaza, 5095 Napilihau St., #115, Nāpili, 856-0225 Breakfast silog bowls with garlic fried rice, sammies for lunch, Wednesday night fried-chicken special, and Sunday Chef’s Table. Eurasian. B, L, D, $-$$ THE GAZEBO Nāpili Shores, 5315 L. Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Nāpili, 669-5621 Have breakfast for lunch or lunch for breakfast! Fluffy pancakes, omelets, plate lunches with Cajun-spiced chicken or kālua pork, salads, and seven burgers to choose from. Ocean views are free! International. B, BR, L, $ HONOLUA STORE 502 Office Rd., Kapalua, 665-9105 Market in the Kapalua Resort with an extensive selection of grab-and-go items like salads, sandwiches, and sushi. Made-to-order pizzas, burgers, hot sandwiches, and breakfast items are also available. Deli, B, L, $-$$ HONU SEAFOOD & PIZZA 1295 Front St., Lāhainā, 667-9390 Pizza, salads, and awesome seafood entrees make this a go-to spot in Lāhainā. International. L, D, $$ HULA GRILL ̄ ♦ Whalers Village, 2435 Kā‘anapali Pkwy., Kā‘anapali, 667-6636 Dip your toes in the sand at the Barefoot Bar and enjoy poke tacos, mai tais, homemade ice-cream sandwiches, and live music. Kid-friendly. Hawai‘i Regional. L, H, D, $$ INU POOL BAR The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, 45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Kā‘anapali, 662-6370 Inu means “drink” in Hawaiian, and this poolside bar serves up island-inspired cocktails, local beer, and wine. Sip and snack on pūpū, burgers, wraps, and salads. Hawai‘i Regional. L, H, D, $-$$

ISLAND CREAM COMPANY Lāhainā Gateway, 305 Keawe St., Lāhainā, 298-0916 Classic flavors meet island fruit! Make your own Glacier Ice snow cone, or choose from 36 delicious flavors of ice cream. Can’t decide? Take home a few pints! Treats. $ ISLAND PRESS COFFEE 2580 Kekaa Dr., Kā‘anapali, 667-2003 Homey coffee shop in the Fairway Shops serving hard-to-find Maui-grown coffee beans. Start your day with a cup of Maui Red Catuai and a breakfast croissant. Coffee, B, $ JAPENGO ♥ Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa, 200 Nohea Kai Dr., Kā‘anapali, 667-4727 Great steaks and authentic sushi prepared with the finest seafood are among the reasons Japengo won ‘Aipono Silver for Best Asian Cuisine in 2022. Japanese. D, N, $$$ JOEY’S KITCHEN Whalers Village, 2435 Kā‘anapali Pkwy., Kā‘anapali, 868-4474 Second West Maui location: Napili Plaza, 5095 Napilihau St., Nāpili, 214-5590 Start your day with macadamia nut pancakes or a kālua-pork omelet at Whalers Village and end with dinner at the Nāpili venue. Pacific Rim. B, L, D, $-$$ KAPENA’S WOOD-FIRED KITCHEN 505 Front St., Lāhainā, 727-2727 Stylish wood-fired pizza joint headed by the Coon family of Trilogy Excursions. Don’t skip a Cin-Bun Sundae with Trilogy’s famous cinnamon rolls for dessert! Pizza, D, $$ KIHEI CAFFE Lāhainā Gateway Plaza, 305 Kiawe St., Lāhainā, 868-2230 See South Shore listing. KIMO’S 845 Front St., Lāhainā, 661-4811 Hula pie, anyone? Go for a poke and avocado stack followed by Kimo’s signature prime rib. Oceanfront dining. Pacific Rim, L, D, $$$ LĀHAINĀ GRILL ♥ 127 Lāhaināluna, Rd., Lāhainā, 667-5117 Treat yourself to a pecan-crusted goat cheese and arugula salad, sesame-crusted ‘ahi steak with jasmine rice, or their famous Kona coffee-roasted rack of lamb with coffee-cabernet demi-glace. Great wine selection and cocktails, too! American/Pacific Rim. D, R, $$$$ LĀHAINĀ PIZZA COMPANY ♥ 730 Front St., Ste. 2, 661-0700 Known for its killer deep-dish pies, this venue tied for the 2022 Gold ‘Aipono Award for Best Pizza. You can also enjoy sandwiches, salads, pasta, and a great selection of libations. Italian/American. Pizza. L, D, $-$$ LEILANI’S ON THE BEACH ♦ Whalers Village, 2435 Kā‘anapali Pkwy., Kā‘anapali, 661-4495 Chef Ryan Luckey rocks island flavors with guava chicken wings, and ‘ahi poke with taro chips. Entrees include filet mignon with green onion gremolata or Parmesan-crusted fresh catch. Don’t forget the Hula Pie! Kid-friendly. Steak/Seafood. L, H, D, N, $-$$$$ LEODA’S KITCHEN & PIE SHOP ♥ 820 Olowalu Village Rd., Olowalu, 662-3600 Try the house-made pastrami on fresh-baked bread with pineapple coleslaw and an ice-cold beer. The mac-nut chocolate cream pie and fresh-squeezed lemonade will make you want to dance! American. B, L, D, $ LOCAL BOYS SHAVE ICE 624 Front St., Lāhainā, 868-3476 This location also serves açai bowls, coffee, and bagels. See also South Shore listing. Kid-friendly. Treats. $ LONGHI’S Marriott’s Maui Ocean Club, 100 Nohea Dr., Kā‘anapali, 667-2288. Try a crisp pinot grigio and a romaine salad tossed with lemon-feta vinaigrette and anchovies. Italian. BR (Fri-Sun), D, $$ MACADANGDANG ♥ 2580 Keka‘a Dr., Kā‘anapali, 868-0929 Award-winning chef Joey Macadangdang serves a menu like no other! Try the braised duck Kare-kare with eggplant in peanut sauce, the mahimahi in lemongrass-oyster cream, or the ribeye steak with pepper demi-glace. Great cocktails, too! Filipino Fusion/Sushi. H, D, $-$$$ MĀLA OCEAN TAVERN ♥ 1307 Front St., Lāhainā, 667-9394 Māla delivers delicious food and killer cocktails. Start with an oyster shooter and some ‘ahi bruschetta. Then dig into seared scallops with truffle pesto, huli huli chicken with warm potato salad, or the daily catch with kabocha puree. Mediterranean. BR, H, D, N, $-$$$ MAUIGROWN COFFEE CO. STORE 277 Lāhaināluna Rd., Lāhainā, 661-2728 Running low on energy? Head to MauiGrown’s plantation-style hale for a boost. Pumpkin bread and other baked goods round out a great cuppa joe. Coffee Shop/Cafe. B, L, $

MERRIMAN’S KAPALUA 1 Bay Club Pl., Kapalua, 669-6400 Peter Merriman casts his spell on seafood, local beef, and produce to create the most delectable fare. Pacific Rim. BR (Sun), L, D, R, $$-$$$$ MISO PHAT SUSHI ♥ Kahana Manor, 4310 L. Honoapi‘ilani Rd., #111, Kahana, 669-9010 See South Shore listing. MOKU ROOTS ♥ 335 Keawe St., Lāhainā, 214-5106 This innovative vegan/vegetarian venue won the 2022 Gold ‘Aipono for Best Healthy Fare, as well as the coveted Excellence in Sustainability-Restaurant Award. Vegetarian/Vegan. B, L, D, $ MONKEYPOD KITCHEN ♥ Whalers Village, 2435 Kā‘anapali Pkwy., Kā‘anapali, 878-6763 See South Shore listing. MYTHS OF MAUI LŪ‘AU ♦ Royal Lāhainā Resort, 2780 Keka’a Dr., Lāhainā, 877-273-7394 Enjoy all-you-can-eat Hawaiian fares like kālua pork, Moloka‘i sweet potato, and fresh fish. The menu also includes keiki-friendly choices like chicken nuggets and baked mac and cheese. Lū‘au, D, $$$$ OLD LĀHAINĀ LŪ‘AU ♥ ♦ 1251 Front St., Lāhainā, 667-0700 This oceanfront venue has won the Gold ‘Aipono Award for Best Lū‘au 19 times –come see why! Begin with kalo (taro) hummus, then choose a traditional Hawaiian dish such as lomilomi salmon or imu-roasted pork. Save room for the mango-coconut chocolate bombe! Open bar. Kid-friendly. Lū‘au. D, R, $$$$ PACIFIC’O ON THE BEACH ♥ 505 Front St., Lāhainā, 667-4341 Owner Louis Coulombe and managing partners Michele and Qiana DiBari (of Sale Pepe) reimagined this beachfront venue with a new menu by chef Isaac Bancaco.Try the cacio e pepe pasta, Kobe beef short ribs, or herb-crusted ‘ahi. Pacific Rim. D, $-$$$ PĀ‘IA FISH MARKET RESTAURANT 632 Front St., Lāhainā, 662-3456 See North Shore listing. PAPA‘AINA ♥ Pioneer Inn, 658 Wharf St., Lāhainā, 661-3636 Bravo’s Top Chef competitor Lee Anne Wong makes simple food from scratch using fresh, locally grown ingredients. Visit the new grab-and-go counter for early morning coffee and eats! Pacific Rim. B, L, H, D, $-$$ PIZZA PARADISO MEDITERRANEAN GRILL ♥ 3350 L. Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Kā‘anapali, 667-2929 Juicy gyros, flavorful falafel in a warm pita with a side of tabbouleh, kabob platters, and pizza. Dine in or take out. Pizza/Mediterranean. L, D, $-$$ PRISON STREET PIZZA 133 Prison St., Lāhainā, 662-3332 East Coast-style pizza, Caesar salad, calzones, and more. Italian/Pizza. L, D, $ ROY’S 2290 Kā‘anapali Pkwy., Kā‘anapali, 669-6999 Line up for the half-pound Maui Cattle Co. burger on a brioche bun for lunch. For dinner, try the blackened ‘ahi or the honey-mustard-glazed beef short ribs. Pacific Rim. B, L, H, D, $$$$ ROYAL OCEAN TERRACE RESTAURANT Royal Lāhainā Resort & Spa, 2780 Keka‘a Dr., Kā‘anapali, 661-3611 Breakfast offerings include loco moco and eggs Benedict, or go light with avocado toast topped with microgreens. Burgers and prime rib, too. Pacific Rim. B, L, D, $-$$ SALE PEPE ♥ 878 Front St., Lāhainā, 667-7667 Brick-oven-fired pizza and flatbreads highlight a menu that changes daily. Enjoy pancetta and ceci puree on grilled crostini and house-made strozzapreti pasta – just like Chef Michele Di Bari’s mama makes in Italy. Good Italian wines and beer. Italian/Pizza. D, $$ SANSEI SEAFOOD RESTAURANT & SUSHI BAR 600 S. Office Rd., Kapalua, 669-6286 Small and action-packed, D.K. Kodama’s classy sushi bar draws lines late into the night. Try a Kenny G roll (snapper with shiso and ponzu sauce) with a sip of sake. Pacific Rim/Sushi. D, N, R, $$$ THE SEA HOUSE RESTAURANT ̄ ♥ ♦ Nāpili Kai BeachResort, 5900 L. Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Nāpili, 669-1500 Start the day with oven-baked pancakes laden with fruit. Enjoy coconut-crusted shrimp as the sun sinks into Nāpili Bay. On Wednesdays, stay for Grammy Award-winner George Kahumoku Jr.’s Masters of Hawaiian Slack-Key Guitar. Pacific Rim. B, L, H, D, $$$ SON’Z STEAKHOUSE Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa, 200 Nohea Kai Dr., Kā‘anapali, 667-4506 Moroccan-spiced blackened ‘ahi with soy-mustard sauce will rock your evening. Sink your teeth into filet mignon carpaccio, rib-eye steak, or mahimahi in lemon-caper butter. Pacific Rim/Steak. H, D, N, $$-$$$$ STAR NOODLE ♥ 1285 Front St., Lāhainā, 667-5400 Big-city style and local flavors unite. Enjoy a Golden Star sparkling jasmine tea as you drink in the view of Lāna‘i across the channel. The ramen broth is extra smoky, and the Singapore noodles are bright and flavorful. Asian. L, D, $$ SUNSET LŪ‘AU AT KAPALUA BAY ♦ Montage at Kapalua Bay 1 Bay Dr., Kapalua, 662-6627 This twice-weekly lū‘au caps at just 40 guests for an intimate experience. Dig into plates of ‘ulu mac salad, ribeye and kanpanchi poke. Lū‘au, D, R, $$$$ TAVERNA ♥ 2000 Village Rd., Kapalua, 667-2426 House-made pasta, agrodolce-style fish of the day and Italian desserts stand up to the grand finale: espresso with grappa. Great wine, cocktails and craft beer. Italian. B, L, H, D, $$-$$$ TEDDY’S BIGGER BURGERS ♥ 335 Keawe St., Lāhainā, 661-9111 The staff hand-pat the burgers, charbroil them to order and serve them in a fun diner ambiance. Kid-friendly. American. L, D, $ THAI CHEF Old Lāhainā Center, 878 Front St., Lāhainā, 667-2814 This well-loved venue keeps diners coming back. Commendable curries, fresh prawn spring rolls and beef salad with a tangy sauce. Thai. L, D, $ TOMMY BAHAMA MARLIN BAR 900 Front St., Lāhainā, 500-6204. Blackened mahimahi tacos, furikake and sriracha-aioli tater tots, and world-famous coconut shrimp. Great drinks, too! Pacific Rim. L, H, D, $-$$ ULULANI’S HAWAIIAN SHAVE ICE ♥ 790 Front St., Lāhainā, 877-3700 and Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa, 200 Nohea Kai Dr., Kā‘anapali Homemade tropical-flavored syrups such as lilikoi and coconut set this shave-ice business apart. Kid-friendly. Treats. $

‘ŪMALU ♦ Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa, 200 Nohea Kai Dr., Kā‘anapali, 667-4902 Head poolside for Kobe beef sliders or ‘ahi poke nachos. Knock back a “Mutiny on the Carthaginian” cocktail inspired by Lāhainā’s rowdy whaling past. American/Pacific Rim. L, H, D, $$$ WAIKIKI BREWING COMPANY 900 Front St., Lāhainā, 856-0036 Paddy’s Irish Stout and Waikele Wheat brew temper the heat of the jalapeño queso dip served with a giant pretzel. Try the smoked Kona-coffee-rubbed beef brisket and cheddar potato cake. American. BR, L, D, $-$$ WAILELE POLYNESIAN LŪ‘AU ♦ Westin Maui Resort, 2365 Kā‘anapali Parkway, Lāhainā, 661-2992 Sunset lū‘au featuring Polynesian entertainment and fire dancers on Kā‘anapali Beach. The menu runs the gamut of traditional Hawaiian and contemporary island fares. Lū‘au, D, $$$$

SOUTH SHORE

AKAMAI COFFEE COMPANY ♥ 1325 S. Kīhei Rd., #100, Kīhei, 868-3251 and 116 Wailea Ike Dr., Wailea, 868-0003 Offering 100 percent Maui-grown coffee roasted locally for the highest-quality flavor. Espresso, French press and nitro brews are available. Coffee Shop. $ AMIGO’S ♥ 1215 S. Kīhei Rd., Kīhei See also West Maui listing. THE BIRDCAGE BAR HOTEL Wailea, 555 Kaukahi, St., Wailea, 874-8581 Elegant, high-ceilinged space in the Hotel Wailea. Tapas, small plates, wine and an extensive list of craft cocktails. D, N, $$$ BISTRO MOLOKINI Grand Wailea Maui Resort, 3850 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea, 875-1234 A casual, open-air eatery serving organic Kurobuta pork, Hāna Bay fish and chips and grilled mahimahi made with fresh, local ingredients. Kid-friendly. American. L, D, $$$ BOTERO LOUNGE ♥ ♦ Grand Wailea Maui Resort, 3850 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea, 875-1234 Named for the surrounding Fernando Botero sculptures, this lounge offers nightly entertainment. On Thirsty Thursdays, a three-cocktail tasting is just $20. Lounge. L, D, H, N, $ CAFE O’LEI 2439 S. Kīhei Rd., Kīhei, 891-1368 Choose from macadamia nut-crusted chicken, seared ‘ahi tuna, tiger shrimp linguine and other favorites. See also Central listing. American/Pacific Rim. B, L, D, $$ COCONUT’S FISH CAFE ♦ Azeka Shopping Center Mauka, 1279 S. Kīhei Rd., Kīhei, 875-9979 and 2463 S. Kīhei Rd. Kīhei, 875-4949 Dive into fresh fish tacos, a grilled fish burger or fish and chips. The cabbage slaw with coconut dressing and mango salsa sets this eatery apart. American. L, D, $$ DA KITCHEN ♥ 1215 S. Kīhei Rd., Ste. E, Kīhei, 446-3486 Local food and good vibes meet! Spam musubi, chicken katsu, kalbi ribs, loco moco and da Hawaiian plate. Hawai‘i Regional. L, D, $-$$ DIAMONDS ICE BAR & GRILL 1279 S. Kīhei Rd., Kīhei, 874-9299 Casual watering hole with live music, billiards, TVs and darts. Daily food and drink specials, outdoor seating and late-night offerings. American. B, L, D, $$ DUO STEAK AND SEAFOOD ♥ Four Seasons Resort Maui, 3900 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea, 874-8000 Breakfast buffet or à la carte? Did someone mention Chateaubriand? Four Seasons never disappoints. Pacific Rim. B, D, $-$$$ EKOLU KITCHEN 1297 1279 S. Kīhei Rd. Ste. 201, Kīhei, 793-3333 Craft cocktails and an inventive international menu with fresh seafood, locally sourced smoked meats and wood-roasted flatbreads. International. D, $$ FABIANI’S PIZZERIA & BAKERY South Maui Center, 95 E. Līpoa St., Kīhei, 874-0888 Bagels and lox, fresh croissants, Caprese salad with local tomatoes, thin-crust and gluten-free pizza, and spaghetti with pork sausage meatballs. Italian/Bakery. H, R, D, $-$$ FAT DADDY’S SMOKEHOUSE 1913 S. Kīhei Rd., Kīhei, 879-8711 Pulled pork, beef brisket and pork ribs smoked 15 hours over kiawe. Enjoy sides: cornbread, chili-garlic beans and two cabbage slaws: sweet/tart and blue cheese/apples. American. D, $-$$ FEAST AT MŌKAPU LŪ‘AU ♦ Andaz Maui Resort, 3550 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea, 573-1234 Upscale beachside lū‘au with an emphasis on Polynesian voyaging history. Known for its unique cocktails and artful, chef-crafted traditional Hawaiian plates served family-style. Lū‘au, D, $$$$ FERRARO’S BAR E RISTORANTE Four Seasons Resort Maui, 3900 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea, 874-8000 For lunch, enjoy a veggie quesadilla or grilled tenderloin sandwich served poolside. For dinner, salumi and lobster tagliatelle. Italian. L, H, D, $$$$ FORK & SALAD ♥ 1279 S. Kīhei Rd., Kīhei, 879-3675 Chef/owners Cody, Travis, and Jaron serve up green superfoods topped with pastrami-style seared ‘ahi, baked quinoa falafel, or ginger tofu. Vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free options. International. L, D, $ FOUR SEASONS LOBBY LOUNGE ♥ ♦ Four Seasons Resort Maui, 3900 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea, 874-8000 Impeccable service, a locally sourced menu, swanky cocktails and performances by local musicians. Pacific Rim. H, D, N, $$$$ GANNON’S 100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea, 875-8080 Order drinks at the Red Bar, then enjoy chef Bev Gannon’s fine comfort food: maple vinaigrette chicken salad, or venison atop Parmesan risotto. Pacific Rim. B, L, D, $$$ HAVENS ♥ 30 Manao Kala St., Kīhei, 868-2600 There’s a reason why this venue won ‘Aipono Gold for Best Burger in 2022: the smash burger and noodles. Eat it with chopsticks in one hand and burgers in the other – local style! Hawai‘i Regional. B, L, D, $-$$ HOME MAID CAFE 1280 S. Kīhei Rd., Kīhei, 874-6035 Family-owned hole-in-the-wall known for its made-to-order malasadas. Classic breakfast plates, saimin and sandwiches. American, Local. B, L, $ HONOLULU COFFEE 3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea, 875-6630 Hawai‘i’s take on Starbucks, serving classic and creative espresso drinks and Kona coffee. Come for a cup of joe and a pastry, or purchase a bag of Kona coffee to take home. Coffee, B, $

HUMBLE MARKET KITCHIN Wailea Beach Resort, 3700 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea, 879-4655 Chef Roy Yamaguchi hits it out of the park with Hawaiian sweetbread French toast for breakfast, crispy calamari and a Magnum P.I. cocktail at happy hour, and Roy’s classic blackened island ‘ahi for dinner. Hawai‘i Regional. B, H, D, $-$$$ HUMUHUMUNUKUNUKUĀPUA‘A Grand Wailea Maui Resort, 3850 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea, 875-1234 Idyllic restaurant constructed from Big Island ohia wood overlooking Wailea Beach. The menu features a balance of land and ocean-sourced Hawaiian fares like Huli Huli chicken and miso butterfish. Hawai‘i Regional, D, $$$$ ISLAND GOURMET MARKETS ♥ The Shops at Wailea, 3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea, 874-5055 Sushi to go, deli sandwiches, plate lunches and more. Pacific Rim. B, L, D, $ KA‘ANA KITCHEN ♥ Andaz Maui Resort, 3550 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea, 573-1234 A Wagyu hangar steak on a green papaya salad, charred octopus with local goat cheese, Kona abalone risotto, and a modern take on chicken and waffles. The curated wine list and mixology at its finest. Asian Fusion. B, D, $$$$ KAMANA KITCHEN 1881 S. Kīhei Rd., Kīhei, 879-7888 Eye-catching art and Indian relics accent a menu highlighting exotic spices and dishes, all lovingly created from family recipes. Lunch buffet. Indian. L, D, $-$$ KIHEI CAFFE Kīhei Kalama Village, 1945 S. Kīhei Rd., Kīhei, 879-2230 Hungry at 5 a.m.? Head to this local hangout for banana-mac-nut pancakes, loco moco and a cuppa joe. Cafe. B, L, $-$$ KŌ ♥ Fairmont Kea Lani Resort, 4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea, 875-2210 Plantation Era cuisine takes the spotlight. Try the Kobe beef poke appetizer and “On the Rock” – three mouthwatering morsels of ‘ahi served with a 300-degree lava rock to sear them to perfection. 2022 ‘Aipono Restaurant of the Year. Pacific Rim. L, H, D, R, $$$ LEHUA LOUNGE Andaz Maui Resort, 3550 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea, 573-1234 Cocktails created with local seasonal ingredients, such as lychee, lilikoi (passion fruit) and Hawaiian navel oranges, pair perfectly with Ka‘ana Kitchen’s award-winning menu. Lounge. H, $ LINEAGE ♥ The Shops at Wailea, 3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea, 879-8800 If Cantonese lobster noodles and leeks, ginger and XO butter, crispy Korean chicken with pickles made in-house, and Wagyu Kalbi short ribs with garlic rice get your juices flowing, head to Wailea. Eat. Drink. Talk story. Pacific Rim. D, $-$$ LOCAL BOYS SHAVE ICE Kīhei Kalama Village, 1941 S. Kīhei Rd., Kīhei, 344-9779 Chill out with a mountain of fruity shave ice served with plantation-era-inspired add-ons like haupia (coconut pudding) and macadamia nut ice cream. Treats. $ LUANA LOUNGE ♦ Fairmont Kea Lani Resort, 4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea, 875-4100 This lobby lounge re-imagines happy hour in tropical surroundings. Try the kālua pork flatbread with mango barbecue sauce and lomilomi tomato, paired with an ice-cold passion fruit ale. Japanese. D, N, $-$$ MANOLI’S PIZZA COMPANY 100 Wailea Ike Dr., Wailea, 874-7499 Manoli’s believes in fresh, organic and sustainable ingredients. Order a pizza with organic wheat or gluten-free crust, or dig into authentic chicken scaloppine. Italian/Pizza. L, H, D, N, $$ MATTEO’S OSTERIA ♥ Wailea Town Center, 161 Wailea Ike Pl., Wailea, 879-8466 Matteo’s meatball sandwich with Maui Cattle Co. beef and Italian sausage, or ‘ahi crusted with Calabrese olive tapenade. Italian. L, H, D, $$-$$$ MAUI BREWING CO. ♦ 605 Līpoa Pkwy., Kīhei, 201-2337 This off-the-grid brewery offers 36 craft and specialty beers, as well as burgers, pizzas, fish tacos and salads. Brewery/Pacific Rim. L, H, D, N, $-$$ MAUI BRICK OVEN 1215 S. Kīhei Rd., Kīhei, 875-7896 Gluten-free restaurant serving fish and chips, pasta and crispy thin-crust pizza. Family-friendly space with kids menu. GF Italian, American. D. $$ MAUI THAI BISTRO Rainbow Mall, 2439 S. Kīhei Rd., Kīhei, 874-5605 Thai food cooked by Thai chefs! Kaffir-scented tom yum fried rice, green mango salad with crispy fried-fish filets, and house curries. Beer and wine bar. Thai. L, D, $-$$ MISO PHAT SUSHI ♥ Azeka Shopping Center Mauka, 1279 S. Kīhei Rd., Kīhei, 891-6476 Sushi served on-site, to-go, or delivered. Sashimi platters, sushi rolls, nigiri and specialty rolls. Omakase heaven! See also West Side listing. Japanese. L, H, D, $$ MONKEYPOD KITCHEN ♥ Wailea Gateway Center, 10 Wailea Gateway Pl., Wailea, 891-2322 Lunch at this Peter Merriman chainincludes pizza, burgers, tacos and ramen. For dinner, Big Island rib-eye with chimichurri sauce, gnocchi with pork sausage and banana cream pie. See also West Side listing. Hawai‘i Regional. L, H, D, N, $$ MORIMOTO MAUI 3550 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea, 243-4766 Headed by celebrity chef Masaharu Morimoto, this sleek restaurant in the Andaz Wailea fuses Japanese and Western fares; wagyu steaks, sushi and sashimi. Japanese American. L, D, $$-$$$ MULLIGANS ON THE BLUE ♦ 100 Kaukahi St., Wailea, 874-1131 Guinness poured properly at Maui’s only Irish-owned pub. Enjoy fish and chips, bangers and mash, and shepherd’s pie. Great music and sports-bar action, too. Sláinte! Irish pub. L, H, D, $-$$$ NALU’S SOUTH SHORE GRILL ♦ Azeka Shopping Center Makai, 1280 S. Kīhei Rd., Kīhei, 891-8650 Generous portions made with local ingredients served with aloha. Try the ‘ahi club with smoked bacon, fresh fish ‘n’ chips and hearty burgers. American/Pacific Rim. B, L, H, D, $-$$ NICK’S FISHMARKET Fairmont Kea Lani Resort, 4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea, 879-7224 Enjoy classic seafood dishes beneath the stars. Woo your date with plump strawberries drenched in Grand Marnier and set aflame. Pacific Rim/Seafood. H, D, R, $$$$ NUTCHAREE’S AUTHENTIC THAI FOOD Azeka Shopping Center Makai, 1280 S. Kīhei Rd., Kīhei, 633-4840 Start with the ‘ahi laab tartare salad or crispy fish and mango salad, then dig into tender braised short ribs smothered in massaman curry. Don’t forget the spring rolls! Thai. L, D, $-$$ PĀ‘IA FISH MARKET RESTAURANT ♥ 1913 S. Kīhei Rd., Kīhei, 874-8888 See North Shore listing. THE PINT & CORK The Shops at Wailea, 3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea, 727-2038 Mac ‘n’ cheese with black truffles, shrimp and grits with chorizo, poke bowls and burgers. During football season you can score breakfast, too! American. L, H, D, N, $-$$

PEGGY SUE’S 1279 S. Kīhei Rd., Kīhei, 214-6786 Bright 1950s-style diner with a jukebox serving burgers, milkshakes and creative hot dogs. American. L, D, $$ PITA PARADISE Wailea Gateway Center, 34 Wailea Ike Dr., Wailea, 879-7177 Start with spinach tiro pitas with caramelized onions, feta, mozzarella and tzatziki wrapped in phyllo dough, then move on to kabobs, pasta and gyros. Finish with baklava ice cream cake. Mediterranean. L, H, D, $-$$$ PIZZA MADNESS 1455 S Kīhei Rd., Kīhei, 270-9888 Classic pizza joint with thick-crust pies, salads and wings in the heart of Kīhei. Open for dine-in, takeaway and happy hour. American, L, D, $$ THE RESTAURANT AT HOTEL WAILEA ♥ Hotel Wailea, 555 Kaukahi St., Wailea, 879-2224 Produce from the hotel’s gardens, fish plucked from the sea, and a gorgeous outdoor setting is among the reasons this venue won ‘Aipono Gold in 2022 for Most Romantic Restaurant. European-inspired. H, D, N, R, $$-$$$$ ROASTED CHILES Azeka Shopping Center Mauka, 1279 S. Kīhei Rd., Kīhei, 868-4357 Ofir and Suki Benitez share family recipes like chicken mole, pozole verde and langostino enchiladas with tomatillo cream sauce. Giant margaritas! Mexican. L, H, D, $-$$ RUTH’S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE ♥ The Shops at Wailea, 3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea, 874-8880 Steaks and homespun side dishes worthy of devotion, top-flight service and a superb wine list. American. H, D, N, R, $$$$ SANSEI SEAFOOD RESTAURANT & SUSHI BAR Kukui Mall, 1819 Kīhei Rd., Kīhei, 868-0780 See West Side listing. SEASCAPE RESTAURANT Maui Ocean Center, 192 S. Mā‘alaea Rd., Mā‘alaea, 270-7068 Adjacent to an award-winning aquarium, Seascape serves up harbor views with a hearty side of aloha. Mahimahi sandwiches with fresh cabbage slaw, half-pound burgers and fresh veggies. Save room for Maui Mud Pie! American. L, H, D (Sat & Sun), $$-$$$ SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE Kīhei Kalama Village, 1913 S. Kīhei Rd., Kīhei, 874-6444 Gourmet pizza, burgers, salads and vegetarian items round out the menu at this hip bar. American. L, D, N, $ SPAGO Four Seasons Resort, 3900 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea, 874-8000 Start with fresh poke nestled in crunchy sesame-miso cones, then enjoy the caramelized pork chop with exotic notes of anise, cinnamon and pineapple. Chef Peleg will have you singing his praises. Pacific Rim. D, N, $$-$$$ SUSHI PARADISE 1215 S. Kīhei Rd., Kīhei, 879-3751 Small, sought-after sushi joint in Azeka Center. High-quality fresh sushi with generous portions. Reservations recommended. Japanese. D, $$ TANPOPO 1215 S. Kīhei Rd., #F, Kīhei, 446-3038 Lunch includes Japanese-style chicken curry, California rolls and beef burgers. Dinner fuses Italian and Japanese with pasta, flatbreads, sashimi, sushi and tempura. Japanese/Italian Fusion. L, D, $-$$$ THREE’S BAR & GRILL ♦ 1945-G S. Kīhei Rd., Kīhei, 879-3133 Eggs Benedict six ways, including seared ‘ahi, smoked salmon and prime rib. For lunch, Peruvian pork tacos or signature ramen. For dinner, truffle-yaki marinated flatiron steak. Pacific Rim/Southwestern. B, L, H, D, $$-$$$ TOMMY BAHAMA RESTAURANT & BAR The Shops at Wailea, 3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea, 875-9983 Who’d guess a clothing company could deliver such delish pork sandwiches and Caribbean-inspired libations? Caribbean/Pacific Rim. L, H, D, N, $-$$ THE TREEHOUSE HOTEL WAILEA 555 Kaukahi, St., Wailea, 874-0500 A unique dining experience tucked in the branches of mango and avocado trees. Seven-course private chef dinner with wine pairings for up to six people (seated). Private Dining, D, R, $$$$ ULULANI’S HAWAIIAN SHAVE ICE ♥ 61 S. Kīhei Rd., Kīhei See West Side listing. VIETNAMESE CUISINE Azeka Shopping Center Mauka, 1280 S. Kīhei Rd., Kīhei, 875-2088 Start with shrimp spring rolls served with tamarind-peanut sauce. Then the grilled pork with pickled root veggies; a traditional clay-pot dish; or pho, steak and noodle soup. Vietnamese. L, D, $-$$

CENTRAL

808 ON MAIN 2051 Main St., Wailuku, 242-1111 Soup, sandwiches and salads in a stylish spot on Main Street. A Wailuku lunchtime favorite. American. L, $$ ALIVE & WELL (BROTH CAFE) 340 Hāna Hwy., Kahului, 877-4950 Alive & Well’s revamped Broth Cafe is known for its health-conscious wraps, bowls, smoothies, bahn mi and salads. Go for a green burrito with purple sweet potatoes or try taro bahn mi and tan tan ramen for lunch. International, B, L, $-$$ A SAIGON CAFÉ ♥ 1792 Main St., Wailuku, 243-9560 Squeeze into a booth and order a Vietnamese burrito, clay pot, or lemongrass curry. Vietnamese. L, D, $-$$ BA-LE 1824 Oihana St., Wailuku, 249-8833 Vietnamese counter-service eatery with bahn mi, pho, plate lunches and fresh baked bread and croissants. Additional locations in Kahului, Kīhei and Lāhainā. Vietnamese. L, D, $$ BISTRO CASANOVA 33 Lono Ave., Kahului, 873-3650 This downtown bistro serves paella for two, fresh-cut french fries and burrata caprese. Best pau hana (happy hour) in Kahului! Mediterranean. L, H, D, R, $-$$ CAFE O’LEI AT THE MILL HOUSE Maui Tropical Plantation, 1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapū, 500-0553 Fun, expanded menu at the restaurant group’s newest venue. The most beautiful mountain view in the Central Valley! Hawai‘i Regional. L, H, D, R, $-$$$ ESTERS FAIR PROSPECT 2050 Main St., Wailuku, 868-0056 Serving classic cocktails, tiki drinks, spirits, rum, mezcal, wine and beer. Local farm-to-table-inspired small lates. Rosé wine and daiquiris during happy hour. Open 2-10 p.m. Lounge/snacks. H, N, $ FORK & SALAD ♥ Pu‘unene Shopping Center, 120 Ho‘okele St., #330, Kahului, 793-3256 See South Shore listing. FUEGO ARGENTINIAN STEAKHOUSE 1333 Maui Lani Pkwy., Kahului, 633-4436 Cozy indoor and outdoor seating on the Dunes at Maui Lani Golf Course. Authentic Argentinian-style barbeque, pasta and sandwiches. An extensive list of cocktails and international wines. Latin-inspired. B, L, D $$-$$$ GIANOTTO’S PIZZA 2050 Main St., Wailuku, 244-8282 Bodega-style eatery with pizzas and homestyle Italian served with aloha. Italian. L, D, $

HAVENS ♥ Plate Lunch Marketplace, 591 Haleakalā Hwy., 868-0555 Enjoy the same smash burgers and sushi at this gourmet food truck. Plenty kau kau! See also South Shore listing. Food Truck. L, D, $ KING’S CHINESE BBQ 197 N. Market St., Wailuku, 242-8848 No frills, counter-service joint serving Chinese BBQ and local favorites like saimin and spam musubi. Additional locations in Kīhei and Ha‘ikū. Chinese, Local Mixed-Plate. B, L, D, $$ MARCO’S GRILL AND DELI 444 Hana Hwy, Kahului, 877-4466 Family-friendly Italian-American diner with homestyle eats like meatball subs, vodka rigatoni and shrimp scampi. Classic breakfast plates available before 12 p.m. Breakfast, Italian, B, L, D, $$-$$$ MAUI COFFEE ROASTERS ♥ 444 Hāna Hwy., Kahului, 877-CUPS (2877) Pastries, muffins, salads, sandwiches, wraps, bagels and lox made to order. Fresh-roasted coffee beans set this experience above the rest. “Happy Cappy Hour” 2-6 p.m. Coffee Shop. B, L, H, $ MAUI FRESH STREATERY ♥ MauiFreshStreatery.com Kyle Kawakami, ‘Aipono’s 2019 Chef of the Year, also won for Silver for Best Food Truck in 2022. Imaginative poutine, ethnic dishes from around the world, and a modern take on local fare. Follow him on Facebook for locations. Food Truck. L, $ MAUI TACOS 58 Ho‘okele St. Unit #530, Kahului, 793-3931 Chef Mark Ellman founded this Maui franchise in 1993. Known for island-style fish tacos, heaping burritos and trademark salsas. Additional locations in Kīhei and Nāpili. Mexican. B, L, D, $ MIKO’S CUISINE 1764 Wili Pa Loop, Wailuku, 868-2914 Small off-the-beaten-path eatery with Chinese, Korean and Japanese fares. Asian. L, D, $$ MIYAKO SUSHI 1883 Wili Pa Loop, Wailuku, 244-0085 Sequestered Okazuya style sushi joint also specializing in antiques and local snacks. Carryout only. Japanese. B, L, $ MOMONA BAKERY AND COFFEE SHOP 7 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului, 214-3589 Chic, spacious coffee shop serving fresh pastries, including cakes and Argentinian-style croissants. Come early for the best selection. Latin-inspired bakery. B, L, $ MY THAI MAUI 230 Hana Hwy, Kahului, 877-8887 Hole-in-the-wall eatery serving authentic Thai plates like tom kha, larb and pad woon sen. Favorites like curry, pad thai and bao are also on offer. Thai. L, D, $$ ONLY ONO BBQ Heritage Hall, Pā‘ia, onlyonobbq.com, 777-9026 Crispy-skin Chinese-style roast pork and duck, bao pork buns, plate lunches, smoked brisket. Location varies (see website for schedule). Food Truck. Chinese/American. L, D, $ SAM SATO’S 1750 Wili Pa Loop, Wailuku, 244-7124 This beloved Maui restaurant sets the standard for dry mein, saimin and chow fun. Asian. B, L, $ SHIKEDA BENTO PATISSERIE 2050 Main St., Wailuku, 500-2556 Japanese bento and patisserie shop located in the food court on Main Street in Wailuku. Get there early for a selection of bentos and colorful Japanese pastries like azuki cream puffs, matcha berry rolls and ube coconut shortcakes. Japanese. B, L, $-$$ SIXTY-TWO MARCKET ♥ 62 N Market St., 793-2277 Part market, part brunch joint with artfully plated eggs benedicts, frittatas and omelets. Lunchtime offerings include soup, sandwiches and salads. Silver medal for Best Business Lunch at 2022 ‘Aipono Awards. American. B, L, $$ THAI MEE UP ♥ Plate Lunch Marketplace, 591 Haleakalā Hwy., Kahului, 214-3369 Addictive fried pork ribs and luscious pad Thai noodles. Curry, too! Thai. Food Truck. L, D, $ TIGHT TACOS 349 Hanakai St., Kahului, 707-1221 Scratch great Mexican off your foodie bucket list! Get the three-taco plate lunch (braised beef, pork and shrimp) with corn, rice and salsa. Mexican. L, $ TIN ROOF MAUI ♥ 360 Papa Pl., Kahului, 868-0753 Sheldon Simeon of Bravo’s Top Chef fame builds memorable kau kau bowls filled with mochiko chicken or garlic shrimp. Try the saimin, kale salad, or double-fried chicken sandwich on a brioche bun. Pacific Rim. L, $ TJ’S WAREHOUSE 875 Alua St., Wailuku, 244-7311 Located in Wailuku Industrial Park, TJ’s serves plate lunch to go: chicken katsu, fried saba (mackerel), and a hotline of daily specials, like potato croquettes, nishime and poke. Asian. B, L, $ TASTY CRUST 1770 Mill St., Wailuku, 244-0845 A Maui mainstay since 1942 serving breakfast classics and island-style lunch and dinner. Cash or debit only. American, Local Mixed-Plate. B, L, D, $ THE EMPANADA LADY ♦ 2119 W. Vineyard St., Wailuku, 868-4544 Garden-like eatery in the heart of Wailuku serving authentic Puerto Rican fares. Puerto Rican. L, D, $$ TIFFANY’S 1424 Lower Main St., Wailuku, 249-0052 Revitalized local eatery helmed by celebrity chef Sheldon Simeon. Filipino, Japanese and local-style fares. Pacific Rim. Open for lunch on weekends. Asian, Local. L, D, $$ TOKYO TEI 1063 Lower Main St., Wailuku, 242-8848 Longstanding Wailuku staple with authentic Japanese fares in a family-friendly atmosphere. Japanese. L, D, $$ ULULANI’S HAWAIIAN SHAVE ICE ♥ 333 Dairy Rd., Kahului Second Central Maui location:50 Maui Lani Pkwy., Wailuku See West Side listing. UMI MAUI 1951 Vineyard St., Wailuku, 269-1802 and Food Truck, Maui Street Market, 150 Hāna Hwy., 500-8783. If a California roll topped with tuna, hamachi, salmon and unagi rocks your world, then chef Jayse Sato’s restaurant is your earthquake! Creative presentations, epic soft-shell crab bao buns. BYOB. Japanese. D, $-$$ WAILUKU COFFEE CO. 28 N. Market St., Wailuku, 495-0259 Espresso, salads and sandwiches in a relaxed and eclectic setting. Coffee Shop. B, L, $

UPCOUNTRY CASANOVA ITALIAN RESTAURANT ♥ 1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao, 572-0220 Upscale Italian with fresh pasta, wood-fired pizzas and polished service. Italian. D, R, $$ GRANDMA’S COFFEE HOUSE 9232 Kula Hwy., Kēōkea, 878-2140 The eggs Benedict and baked goods made from scratch are worth the trek. For lunch, enjoy a hamburger with Swiss cheese and caramelized onions. Coffee Shop/Cafe. B, L, $-$$ KULA LODGE 12500 Haleakalā Hwy., Kula, 878-1535 Come for the beautiful views and manicured garden, and stay for a farm-to-table brunch and wood-fired pizzas. Now under 5 Palms management. American, Pacific Rim. B, L, D, $$$ KULAMALU FOOD TRUCK LOT Kiopa‘a St., Pukalani, (next to Upcountry Longs) An eclectic array of fare, including vegetarian, plate lunch, açai bowls, barbecue and more. Food Truck. $-$$ LA PROVENCE 3158 L. Kula Rd., Kula, 878-1313 Perfect croissants, fruit tarts, blueberry-mango scones and artisan bread baked fresh daily. Great coffee. Cash only. French/Bakery. B, L, (Weds-Sun), $ LUMERIA’S WOODEN CRATE 1813 Baldwin Ave., Makawao, 579-8877 Fresh, locally caught fish and healthy fare highlight a menu that changes daily. Produce grown on-site is the foundation for many dishes at this charming retreat. Pacific Rim. B, L, D, R, $$-$$$$ MARLOW ♥ 30 Kupaoa St., A104, Pukalani, 868-3366 Chef Jeff and Kaili Scheer know good food, and this family-owned restaurant serves wood-fired sourdough pizza, killer meatballs and rustic salads. Great wine menu, too! Italian. D, $-$$ MAUIWINE 14815 Pi‘ilani Hwy., ‘Ulupalakua, 878-6058 Enjoy wine tastings and light fare on the open-air lānai. Immaculate grounds surround the wine-tasting room. Winery. L, $-$$ POLLI’S MEXICAN RESTAURANT 1202 Makawao Ave., Makawao, 575-7808 A Makawao cornerstone, this local watering hole is famous for its margaritas, Tex-Mex style fares and buzzy vibe. Mexican. L, D, $$ NUKA 780 Ha‘ikū Rd., Ha‘ikū, 575-2939 Izakaya food with flavor and style. Start with paper-thin fried gobo chips, then ‘ahi tataki with ponzu sauce. Creative lunch and dinner specials. Save room for black sesame or green-tea ice cream! Japanese. L, D, $$-$$$ O‘O FARM 651 Waipoli Rd., Kula. Call Pacific’o for reservations, 667-4341 Learn about gardening and coffee roasting. Enjoy a breakfast veggie frittata, bread from the wood-burning oven and fresh-roasted coffee. Lunch includes chicken/fish entrees, veggies and dessert. American. B, L, R, $$$$ SATORI 3655 Baldwin Ave., Makawao, 727-9638 Food truck serving healthy sushi hand rolls, ramen and inventive sushi specials. Cozy outdoor seating area in the heart of Makawao. Japanese. L, D, $$ ULUPALAKUA RANCH STORE & GRILL 14800 Pi‘ilani Hwy., ‘Ulupalakua, 878-2561 Deli fare, lamb burgers with tzatziki, and beef or grass-fed venison burgers. Plus, homestyle chili and rice, or kālua pork plate lunch. American. L, D, $ NORTH SHORE CAFÉ DES AMIS ♥ 42 Baldwin Ave., Pā‘ia, 579-6323 Savory crêpes served with wild greens and a dollop of sour cream. Lightly spiced curries come with chutney and raita (Indian yogurt sauce). Kid-friendly. Mediterranean. L, D, $ FLATBREAD COMPANY ♥ 89 Hāna Hwy., Pā‘ia, 579-8989 Big booths, a snazzy bar scene and organic flatbreads laden with maple-fennel sausage and roasted veggies. Kid-friendly. Pizza. L, D, N, $$ HANA HOU SURF CLUB 65 Hāna Hwy., Pā‘ia, 707-9752 Try a loco moco or açai bowl for breakfast, a poke bowl or a burger for lunch. International. B, L (Fri & Sat), $-$$$ LIMA COCINA + CANTINA ♦ 71 Baldwin Ave., Pā‘ia, 868-0520 Airy restaurant serving artful Peruvian cuisine like saltados and ceviche. Inventive pisco-heavy cocktail list and late-night offerings on Fridays/Saturdays. Latin-inspired. L, D, N, $$-$$$ MAMA’S FISH HOUSE ♥ 799 Poho Pl., Kū‘au, 579-8488 Famous for its beautiful beachside setting and Polynesian-inspired cuisine, Mama’s evokes old-time island hospitality. In 2018, this Maui institution became a James Beard nominee for Best Restaurant. Hawaiian/Seafood. L, D, R, $$-$$$$ NYLOS 135 Baldwin Ave., Pā‘ia, 579-3354 This six-course prix-fixe menu is created with the finest ingredients, like Osetra caviar, wild truffles and line-caught local fish. International. D (5 & 8 p.m. seatings), R, $$$$ PĀ‘IA FISH M ARKET RESTAURANT 100 Hāna Hwy. Pā‘ia, 579-8030 Huge slabs of fish served with coleslaw on burger buns explain the line out the door. Order your ‘ahi burger rare and squeeze in beside surfers and families. Kid-friendly. Seafood. L, D, $-$$ TOBI‘S POKE & SHAVE ICE 137 Hāna Hwy., Pāʻia, 579-9745 A north shore go-to for heaping poke bowls and seared ahi plates. Or, cool down with colorful shave ice with up to three flavors. Local. L, $-$$ VANA PĀ‘IA 93 Hāna Hwy. #3, Pā‘ia, 579-6002 Start with a lilikoi mezcalita, then work your way down the menu and try the hamachi carpaccio, nigiri sushi, dragon roll, or black garlic-miso eggplant. Asian Fusion. H, D, $-$$

HĀNA