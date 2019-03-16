raw fish poke

I like to have the poke ready ten to fifteen minutes before serving to allow the flavors to marinate. -Chef Chris

Chef Chris Damskey’s Ahi Shoyu Poke

Recipe by Chris Damskey, Montage Kapalua Bay

Yield: 4-6 servings

Prep time: 30 minutes

1 # Bigeye tuna, medium dice

1 TBSP white sesame seed, toasted golden brown

1 tsp inamona

1 tsp Japanese sesame oil

1/2 tsp Haleakala Red Salt, or alaea salt

¼-1/2 c. fresh ogo, or to taste, roughly chopped, but not fine

1 scallion (green onion), white section minced; green top, chiffonade (cut on a bias), for garnish

1-2 oz Maui sweet onion, see below*

Shoyu to taste**

Chili Pepper water OPTIONAL on the side

In a dry Teflon pan over low heat, toast the white sesame seeds, checking often, as will burn quickly. Once seeds are golden brown, remove to a paper towel-lined plate to cool.

Dice tuna and place in a bowl and season with the salt, inamona and ogo. Mix well.

Add onions and scallions (white part) and mix to combine. Add sesame oil, then season with shoyu, or serve shoyu on the side for the guests to add, as desired. Garnish with green scallion tops.

Chef’s tips:

* For the onion—In a colander, rinse sliced onions under cool water, then place in a bowl with some ice and cold water for 10-20 minutes to remove some of the sulfur smell. Blot to dry well before adding to poke mix.

** Shoyu is dependent on taste and brand preference—Low sodium or regular Aloha brand shoyu is my preference, although tamari can be substituted for a GF option.