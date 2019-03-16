Wild Boar Ragù Pasta Recipe

Pasta with wild boar ragù recipe

by Chef Rosa Mariotti

Pasta

Yield: per person

100 g all purpose flour

1 egg

Make a well in the flour and stir in the lightly beaten egg with a fork, drawing in flour slowly until incorporated. Knead dough to a smooth ball, about 5-10 minutes.

Let dough rest under an inverted bowl for 15-30 minutes. Roll to desired shape.

Nursina Wild Boar Ragu

Yield: 4-6 servings

Prep time: 45 minutes

2 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

2 lbs. wild boar, ground

2-3 garlic cloves, minced

1 Maui onion, diced fine

1 c. white wine

nutmeg, to taste

1 c. Pecorino cheese

1 c. heavy cream

salt and pepper, to taste

For wild boar ragu: Place onions in cold olive oil in pan and sweat the onion for 5 minutes on medium heat. Add garlic to the meat, mixing well. Add the meat to the pan and brown well. Season with salt. Add the wine and raise heat to deglaze the pan, scraping the bottom fond. Reduce wine by 50%. Lower heat and add cream and continue to simmer on low for a few minutes. Stir in nutmeg and pepper. Adjust salt, as needed.

To assemble: Boil pasta in lightly salted water till al dente. Using a strainer, lift hot pasta from cooking water and add directly to the ragu. Toss together with Pecorino cheese and a dash of olive oil, stirring over medium heat until pasta is fully coated with cream sauce. Serve. Mangiare!