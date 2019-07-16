Juniors play free on the Ka’anapali Kai Course until September 30

Juniors Play Free on the Ka’anapali Kai Course With Their Own Tees!

Offered Daily from June 1 –September 30, 2019

Bringing up the next generation of golfers, Ka’anapali Golf Courses will continue offering their annual Juniors Play Free – Bring the Ohana Program! One junior golfer, age 7-17, can play or ride for free daily from June 1 – September 30, 2019 when accompanied by a paying adult on the Ka’anapali Kai Course any time of day. Juniors may also play or ride for free (with an accompanied paying adult) on the Royal Course after 2:30pm during this same period.

A fifth set of tees was designed in 2009 specifically for the keiki (children), a par 71 at 2459 yards on the Kai Course. With a fun and colorful design and a par set for their level of play, keiki from across the globe can experience the Kai Course and its beautiful panoramic views it has to offer, while playing with their ohana (family).

Additional juniors pay $39 on the Kai Course and $49 on the Royal Course. For tee times and to take advantage of our juniors play free promotion, please call the Golf & Resort Shop at (808) 661-3691 or toll free at (866) 454-4653. Follow us on Facebook/kaanapaligolf or Instagram @kaanapaligolf and be sure to tag us in your posts!

About Ka’anapali Golf Courses

The Ka’anapali Kai Course is a Par 70, 6,400-yard course and boasts an array of strategically-placed bunkers, contoured fairways, and re-shaped and resurfaced greens. This course, hosted Golf Channel’s #1 series Big Break Ka’anapali, is a delight to play with its sweeping ocean vistas and places a premium on strategy off the tee, accuracy with approach shots, and a deft touch around the greens.