Made in Maui County Prize Pack Giveaway

The Made in Maui County Festival invites you to enter to win a giveaway!

One Grand Prize winner will receive: ‘Alohi Maui Travel Set with ‘Alohi Water Hydrating Rainwater Essence and ‘Alohi Oil Illuminating Elixir of Plant Spirits; 1 jar of Spicy Maui Chili Chili Oil; 2 Endless Tropical Awapuhi natural soap bars and 2 wood soap dishes; and 1 humBOWbarks dog bandana. (Value over $120.00)

Two Second Prize winners will each receive: 1 jar of Mild Maui Chili Chili Oil; 1 Endless tropical natural soap bar (either Lanahu charcoal or coconut lemongrass) and 1 wood soap dish; and 1 humBOWbarks dog bandana. (Value over $30.00)

Winner will be notified by email after contest ends.

CLICK TO ENTER THE GIVEAWAY!

Visit the MadeinMauiCountyFestival.com