Win a Trip to Maui Contest

Fly Alaska Airlines to Maui and enjoy three luxurious nights at Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort!

Contest runs January 1–February 28, 2022.

Winner will be notified on March 15, 2022.

Prize includes round-trip air travel for two, three nights in an ocean view room, complimentary breakfast daily, two 60-minute massage treatments at ‘Awili Spa.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER GIVEAWAY!

TOTAL PRIZE PACKAGE VALUE: $9,500

CONTEST RULES

CONTEST TERMS AND CONDITIONS

No purchase necessary to enter or win. You may only enter to win the prize once. Previous ‘Win a Trip to Maui’ winners from Haynes Publishing Group are ineligible to win.

Prize package is nontransferable and may not be used in conjunction with any other offers, promotions or packages. Blackout dates may apply and reservations are subject to availability. Winner may extend his/her stay by booking additional room nights.

ELIGIBILITY: Entrants must be 18 years of age or older and live in the USA. Employees of contest partners and their affiliates, advertising and promotion agencies and all immediate family members thereof are not eligible.

SPONSOR/ADMINISTRATOR: The sweepstakes is administered by Maui No Ka Oi Magazine.

ENTRY PERIOD: The sweepstakes runs January 1 to February 28, 2022

ENTRY: Winner will be selected at random by Maui Nō Ka ‘Oi Magazine from all eligible entries. Winner will be notified on March 15, 2022.

PRIZES: The trip includes round-trip air travel for two, three nights in an ocean view room, complimentary breakfast daily, two 60-minute massage treatments at ‘Awili Spa.

PRIZE EXPIRATION: Prizes are valid for one year. Air travel vouchers and accommodations certificate expire within one year. Accommodations based on availability.

PLATFORM: Maui No Ka ‘Oi Magazine is pleased to use Gleam.io as our social media platform to host our contests. Please follow the instructions to enter our latest contest. We hope you will find Gleam.io provides you with more flexibility for multiple entries as well as greater engagement with contest partners.

DISPUTES: Except where prohibited, entrant agrees that any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of, or connected with, the sweepstakes shall be resolved individually without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the appropriate court located in the State of Hawai‘i. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation, and enforceability of these official rules, entrant’s rights and obligations, or the rights and obligations of the sponsor or administrator in connection with the sweepstakes shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of Hawai‘i without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules (whether of the State of Hawai‘i or any other jurisdiction) which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the State of Hawai‘i.