Island Style

Homme By Nature

Blending classic style with a modern rustic aesthetic, this well-curated men’s and home store carries USA-made men’s clothing and accessories, made-on-Maui ceramics, charcuterie boards, one-of-a-kind wood and steel furniture, and other unique finds. 3643 Baldwin Ave., Makawao | 808-572-3456

The Mind’s Eye Interiors

Bring the islands indoors with our Kanani dining-room collection, featuring contemporary lines crafted in rattan in dark (fruitwood) tones. Also available in light (natural) rattan and a variety of upholstery colors. 1068 Limahana Pl., Lahaina | MindsEyeInterior.com | 808-667-7748

Pueo Gallery

Maui’s newest gallery, featuring contemporary art with an island vibe. Representing artists Lyle Krannichfeld (photography), Taryn Alessandro (mixed media), Evan Schauss (glass sculpture), and Erik Abel (canvas prints). Open daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | 96 Hāna Hwy., Pā‘ia | PueoMaui.com | 808-446-3974

HUE Interior Design + Decor

Hand-painted blue fiber in an acrylic shadowbox, 30” wide, 40” high, $1,150. Two locations: Wailea Village Center, 100 Wailea Ike Dr., Building E, Wailea, 210 Alamaha St., Kahului | MauiHue.com | 808-873-6910

Beach House Furnishings

Whether you live Upcountry or at the shore, Beach House offers the Maui style you’ve been looking for—the perfect blend of contemporary and island décor. Aquarium sea foam side table, 18”x18”x25”, $169. 330 Ohukai Rd., Suite 110, Kīhei | BeachHouseDesignMaui.com | 808-891-2010