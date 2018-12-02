Story by Becky Speere

DINO’S GOURMET ON-THE-GO

Dino Zagouras has worked in the kitchens of renowned chefs David Bouley, Charlie Palmer and Didier Oudil; and was executive chef of the restaurant Robert in NYC’s Museum of Arts and Design. Three years ago he gave that all up and moved to Maui with his wife, Kellina. When I ask why, he says, “I’m from Greece, but I love the States. I’m an island boy at heart.” In July 2018, Dino put Maui on the map with his blue-cheese burger—landing on Time.com’s list of top ten burger joints in the U.S. Dino bakes his own buns for those craveable burgers, and even his pasta is fresh. As I chow down on his hand-cut fries, he slips outside to gather mint from planters surrounding his mobile kitchen. Returning, he tells me, “It’s all in the ingredients. I don’t skimp on anything. I use homegrown herbs and local ingredients as much as possible.” Dino’s burgers are Maui Cattle Company grass-fed beef, and juicy. His signature golden crab-cake sandwiches, topped with dollops of creamy tzaziki, fly out his pass-through window. A one-man show, Dino is adamant about quality, preparing all dishes á la minute. So queue up, pay up and wait for some of the best grinds around. Plate Lunch Marketplace, 591 Haleakalā Hwy., Kahului; 516-428-1320; IG: @DinosGourmet; FB: Dino’s Gourmet On-The-Go