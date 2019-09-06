Finishing Touches

Story by Sarah Ruppenthal | Photography by Ryan Siphers

When Roger Wark “finished” building his family’s home in Spreckelsville nineteen years ago, he knew it was really just the beginning. “There was a lot more I wanted to do,” he admits.

His ongoing “honey-do” list would span nearly two decades. Today, the semiretired contractor says the 3,200-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath residence is complete. His wife, Elsa, is rightfully skeptical. “I have a feeling he’s not quite done,” she says with a wink. “His brain just never stops.”

“I’m sure I could find a few more things to do,” Roger laughs.

In 1972, with his sights set on catching waves, the Southern California native packed his bags and bought a one-way ticket to O‘ahu. He took up residence in a cream-colored Volkswagen bus and framed houses between morning and afternoon surf sessions. Realizing he had a knack for building things, he got his contractor’s license and started his own company, Wark Pacific Inc., in 1980.

Roger eventually met and married Elsa, a freelance makeup artist. In 1988, the couple moved to Maui, where Roger added more commercial and residential construction projects to his repertoire. Among them are the Yokouchi Pavilion and Courtyard at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center, Morimoto Maui restaurant at the Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, and several custom homes (including a handful in the Warks’ neighborhood; one is directly across the street).