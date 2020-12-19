Alpha Maui
Alpha Maui is a local clothing brand that features original designs, artwork and photography on products such as caps, leggings, board shorts, sunglasses and watches. We use all-natural materials and encourage adventure and exploration of the outdoors. Be strong, be humble and your possibilities are endless. 3494 Old Haleakalā Hwy, Makawao, (808) 633-2328, alphamaui808.com
Studio22K
Located in the small beach town of Pa‘ia, Studio22k is a working studio of Sherri Dhyan and jewelry arts gallery of likeminded goldsmiths all specializing in hand fabrication of high karat gold who are dedicated to ancient gold techniques developed by ancient craftsman of 3,000 years ago. Visit in person or online. studio22k.com | IG/FB @studio22k
CraeVita
Island lifestyle jewelry handcrafted with high-quality gemstones and metals. We create jewelry that will take you from the beach to a night out on the town with a focus on moonstone, labradorite and Tahitian pearls. CraeVita.com | IG @CraeVita.Maui
Hawaii’s Heritage Jewelers
Handcrafting authentic Hawaiian Heirloom Jewelry for more than 45 years. Create your custom heirloom piece that will last your family generations. hawaiisheritagejewelers.com | IG @hawaiisheritagejewelers | (808) 762-2510
Luxurious Hawaiian Beach Towels
EHA Culture combines comfort and versatility in their best-selling Turkish cotton beach towels made with 100 percent original artwork. EHA Culture specializes in creating contemporary Hawaiian art with aloha in every piece. ehaculture.com | IG @eha.culture