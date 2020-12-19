Alpha Maui

Alpha Maui is a local clothing brand that features original designs, artwork and photography on products such as caps, leggings, board shorts, sunglasses and watches. We use all-natural materials and encourage adventure and exploration of the outdoors. Be strong, be humble and your possibilities are endless. 3494 Old Haleakalā Hwy, Makawao, (808) 633-2328, alphamaui808.com

Studio22K

Located in the small beach town of Pa‘ia, Studio22k is a working studio of Sherri Dhyan and jewelry arts gallery of likeminded goldsmiths all specializing in hand fabrication of high karat gold who are dedicated to ancient gold techniques developed by ancient craftsman of 3,000 years ago. Visit in person or online. studio22k.com | IG/FB @studio22k

CraeVita

Island lifestyle jewelry handcrafted with high-quality gemstones and metals. We create jewelry that will take you from the beach to a night out on the town with a focus on moonstone, labradorite and Tahitian pearls. CraeVita.com | IG @CraeVita.Maui

Hawaii’s Heritage Jewelers

Handcrafting authentic Hawaiian Heirloom Jewelry for more than 45 years. Create your custom heirloom piece that will last your family generations. hawaiisheritagejewelers.com | IG @hawaiisheritagejewelers | (808) 762-2510

Luxurious Hawaiian Beach Towels

EHA Culture combines comfort and versatility in their best-selling Turkish cotton beach towels made with 100 percent original artwork. EHA Culture specializes in creating contemporary Hawaiian art with aloha in every piece. ehaculture.com | IG @eha.culture