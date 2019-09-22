J. McLaughlin

An American original since 1977, J. McLaughlin creates distinctive clothing and accessories for women, men, and children. Experience their personalized approach to customer service at their new location in The Shops at Wailea, 3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Space #EW16 | IG: @JMcLaughlinny | JMcLaughlin.com

Blue Bottle Love

These blue glass water bottles are deeply sandblasted with positive intentions, making them exceptional for honoring water and raising the collective consciousness in regards to water and all of life. Live green, drink blue! For retail store locations, visit BlueBottleLove.com | 808-876-0009 | Connect@LovBlu.com | FB/IG: @BlueBottleLove

The Face Place Skincare Clinic



At The Face Place, we are changing people’s lives—one face at a time. We offer exclusive corrective and nurturing facial services customized for each individual to provide optimal results. Jeannie Pereira, owner. Wailea Town Center, 161 Wailea Ike Pl., B-103, Wailea 808-875-1000 | Info@MauiFacePlace.com | MauiFacePlace.com

Forever H and A Maui Forever H and A Maui

Owner Romela Agbayani designs and sews these Hawaiian dresses for 18-inch American Girl dolls, along with matching dresses for girls of all ages. 658 Front St., Lahaina; Saturdays at the Maui Swap Meet, Kahului | 808-661-1760 | FB/IG: @ForeverHAndAMaui | ForeverHAndAMaui.com

Designs By Shirley Hawaii

Shirley Lecomte offers custom designs of personalized family heirlooms. Her signature “808” piece is available in 14K gold with diamonds, 14K gold, and sterling silver. Available at Sargent’s Fine Jewelry, 802 Front St., Lahaina 808-276-3811 | shirleylecomte@yahoo.com