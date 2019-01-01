Appealing Cocktails

Orange you eager to try them?

Compiled by Becky Speere

Cosmopolitan

Courtesy of Nick’s Fishmarket

  • ½ oz. fresh-squeezed lime or calamansi juice
  • 2 oz. Ocean vodka
  • ¼ oz. Cointreau
  • a few drops of lemon juice
  • dash of cranberry juice

Method: Place ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into a coupe glass.

Ipanema

Courtesy of Lahaina Grill

  • 1½ oz. Avuá Amburana Cachaça
  • ¾ oz. lime juice
  • ¾ oz. spiced blood orange syrup*

Method: Shake with ice and pour into a bucket glass. Garnish with a dehydrated orange slice.

*Blood Orange Syrup

  • 2 c. sugar
  • 2 c. blood orange juice
  • zest of 1 orange
  • 1 cinnamon stick
  • 1 tsp. whole allspice
  • ½ tsp. cloves
  • 1 whole nutmeg, roughly crushed

Method: Bring to a boil, lower heat and simmer 8–10 minutes. Cool and strain. Refrigerate. Keeps for one week in the refrigerator.

Old Fashioned Cocktail

Courtesy of Nick’s Fishmarket

  • 2 Luxardo cherries
  • 1 slice of blood orange
  • 2 oz. Buffalo Trace bourbon
  • dash of bitters
  • splash of soda
  • Luxardo cherries for garnish

Method: Muddle Luxardo cherries and the blood orange slice. Add ice cubes and crushed ice, bourbon bitters, and splash of soda. Garnish with skewered Luxardo cherries.

