Compiled by Becky Speere
Cosmopolitan
Courtesy of Nick’s Fishmarket
- ½ oz. fresh-squeezed lime or calamansi juice
- 2 oz. Ocean vodka
- ¼ oz. Cointreau
- a few drops of lemon juice
- dash of cranberry juice
Method: Place ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into a coupe glass.
Ipanema
Courtesy of Lahaina Grill
- 1½ oz. Avuá Amburana Cachaça
- ¾ oz. lime juice
- ¾ oz. spiced blood orange syrup*
Method: Shake with ice and pour into a bucket glass. Garnish with a dehydrated orange slice.
*Blood Orange Syrup
- 2 c. sugar
- 2 c. blood orange juice
- zest of 1 orange
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 1 tsp. whole allspice
- ½ tsp. cloves
- 1 whole nutmeg, roughly crushed
Method: Bring to a boil, lower heat and simmer 8–10 minutes. Cool and strain. Refrigerate. Keeps for one week in the refrigerator.
WEB EXCLUSIVE RECIPE
Old Fashioned Cocktail
Courtesy of Nick’s Fishmarket
- 2 Luxardo cherries
- 1 slice of blood orange
- 2 oz. Buffalo Trace bourbon
- dash of bitters
- splash of soda
- Luxardo cherries for garnish
Method: Muddle Luxardo cherries and the blood orange slice. Add ice cubes and crushed ice, bourbon bitters, and splash of soda. Garnish with skewered Luxardo cherries.