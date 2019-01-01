Orange you eager to try them?

Compiled by Becky Speere

Cosmopolitan

Courtesy of Nick’s Fishmarket

½ oz. fresh-squeezed lime or calamansi juice

2 oz. Ocean vodka

¼ oz. Cointreau

a few drops of lemon juice

dash of cranberry juice

Method: Place ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into a coupe glass.

Ipanema

Courtesy of Lahaina Grill

1½ oz. Avuá Amburana Cachaça

¾ oz. lime juice

¾ oz. spiced blood orange syrup*

Method: Shake with ice and pour into a bucket glass. Garnish with a dehydrated orange slice.

*Blood Orange Syrup

2 c. sugar

2 c. blood orange juice

zest of 1 orange

1 cinnamon stick

1 tsp. whole allspice

½ tsp. cloves

1 whole nutmeg, roughly crushed

Method: Bring to a boil, lower heat and simmer 8–10 minutes. Cool and strain. Refrigerate. Keeps for one week in the refrigerator.

WEB EXCLUSIVE RECIPE

Old Fashioned Cocktail

Courtesy of Nick’s Fishmarket

2 Luxardo cherries

1 slice of blood orange

2 oz. Buffalo Trace bourbon

dash of bitters

splash of soda

Luxardo cherries for garnish

Method: Muddle Luxardo cherries and the blood orange slice. Add ice cubes and crushed ice, bourbon bitters, and splash of soda. Garnish with skewered Luxardo cherries.