Ko Restaurant Wine Dinner

ʻAIPONO WINE DINNER

February 22, 2020

Reception 5:30 p.m. | Dinner 6 p.m.

Hosted by: Kō

Fairmont Kea Lani

4100 Wailea Alanui Drive

For reservations, call 808-875-2210

$145.00 per person

plus tax and gratuity

$25 from each dinner supports UH–Maui College’s Culinary Arts Program & UH Maui Food Innovation Center.

Limited seating — call today for reservations!

Tylun Pang grew up in Hawai’i enjoying the freshest island ingredients in his father and grandmother’s Chinese kitchen. With a culinary career spanning over four decades taking him throughout Asia, South America and across the United States as a chef with Westin Hotels, Chef Pang returned home to Hawai’i in 1996 to lead the culinary programs at Fairmont Kea Lani in Wailea, Maui. Pang oversees the luxury resort’s five dining venues and one market, banquet and catering as well as, developed the concept for the resort’s signature restaurant – Kō.

Many recognize Chef Pang for his participation in the Best Hotel Chefs of America Series at the James Beard House in New York, as well as his dedication to local agriculture, the island’s culinary school and mentorship of future chefs.

Throughout the year, the ʻAipono Winemaker’s Dinner Series brings the industry’s top winemakers to ʻAipono award-winning restaurants. Dinners are intimate and educational, with the direction of Advanced Sommelier Charles Fredy of Chambers & Chambers Wine Merchants and personal appearances by winery owners and/or representatives.