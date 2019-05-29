Aipono Wine Dinner at Ka’ana Kitchen

Kaʻana Kitchen

Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort

3550 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea

Thursday, June 20

6 p.m.

$175.00 per person

plus tax and gratuity

$25 from each dinner supports UH–Maui College’s Culinary Arts Program.

*Very limited seating — call today for reservations!

MENU TBA

Chef Jonathan Pasion creates an innovative New England and Asian fusion menu for this wine dinner that’s paired with selections from France, presented by sommeliers Charlie Seibert of Andaz Maui and James Maher of Chambers & Chambers Wine Merchants.

Jonathan Pasion is truly a rising star—recently he was honored as winner of Hyatt’s Global Good Taste Series, an annual international contest that cultivates emerging chefs and celebrates diversity. Chef says, “I hope [my] winning inspires Hawai‘i’s young culinarians to know it’s possible to be raised on a small island, and still compete with top chefs of the culinary world.”

Pasion’s career was inspired by his Filipino parents and their love and respect for tradition. His style combines the flavors of his heritage with the knowledge he gained at Johnson & Wales University’s College of Culinary Arts in Providence, Rhode Island. Pasion brings his sweet local-boy attitude and superb skills to the Ka‘ana Kitchen table, where he showcases his passion for local ingredients and modern cooking techniques.

Throughout the year, the ʻAipono Winemaker’s Dinner Series brings the industry’s top winemakers to ʻAipono award-winning restaurants. Dinners are intimate and educational, with the direction of Advanced Sommelier Charles Fredy of Chambers & Chambers Wine Merchants and personal appearances by winery owners and/or representatives.

