Holiday Marketplace

Put yourself in an island state of mind and treat yourself from head to toe . . . with a little help from these first-rate Maui shops.

‘Alohi Maui

Illuminate your skin with island-crafted conscious skincare from ‘Alohi Maui. ‘Alohi Rainwater Essence and Golden Oil work together to reveal radiance with locally sourced, nutrient-rich, organic ingredients. Uncompromising quality, waste-free reusable packaging. Find retailers or order at AlohiMaui.com

Blue Bottle Love

These blue glass water bottles are deeply sandblasted with positive intentions, making them exceptional for honoring water and raising the collective consciousness in regards to water and all of life. Live green, drink blue! For retail store locations, visit BlueBottleLove.com. 808-876-0009, Connect@LovBlu.com FB/IG: @BlueBottleLove

HolidayandCompany

HolidayandCompany is a charming boutique in the heart of Makawao town in the historic K. Matsui Building. There you will find unique and innovative clothing designers, leather goods, and jewelry. 3681 Baldwin Ave., Makawao, 808-572-1470, HolidayAndCo@gmail.com, IG: @HolidayAndCompany, HolidayAndCoMaui.com

Ho‘omana Spa Maui

Ho‘omana Spa Maui is a locally owned and operated day spa that perpetuates Ancient Hawaiian ways while offering transformational Hawaiian spa rituals, couples’ retreats, healing baths, and herbal body treatments. 1550 Pi‘iholo St., Makawao, 808-573-8256, Reservations@HoomanaSpaMaui.com, HoomanaSpaMaui.com

Amy Wakingwolf

Ocean activist and hot-glass artist Amy Wakingwolf fire sculpts stunning gold and silver honu (turtles) with shimmering oceans inside their shells. Find her exquisite miniature works of art at the Maui Ocean Center, and Whalers Village boardwalk kiosks. FB/IG: @TurtleLoversMaui, SeaTurtleJewelry.com

Kachi Jewelry

Beautiful jewelry from one of Maui’s own, Cathy U‘u. Handcrafted in Pā‘ia, these unique pieces are sold at the Four Seasons Resort Maui every Monday, in the south lobby of The Westin Kā‘anapali Ocean Villas every Wednesday, and on the boardwalk at the Villas every Friday. KachiInc.com, IG: @Kachi_Inc, KachiJewelry@gmail.com, 808-281-0454

Collections

Across thirty-five years, Collections has gathered a loyal following of residents and visitors who turn to us for casual and chic Maui-style clothing, artistic and whimsical gifts, jewelry, accessories, and items for the home. Visit, and you’ll see how hard it is to leave empty-handed! 3677 Baldwin Ave., Makawao, CollectionsMauiInc.com, 808-572-0781

Wings Hawaii

Wings Hawaii is a brand rooted in mindfulness and eco-consciousness. Our collaged artwork is thoughtfully crafted in our Ha‘ikū studio—and no two pieces are the same. Visit our store for the full collection. 90 Hāna Hwy., Pā‘ia, 808-579-3110, Info@WingsHawaii.com, WingsHawaii.com

Tutu’s Pantry

Take a taste of Hawai‘i home! At Tutu’s Pantry you’ll find a large selection of made in Hawai‘i jams, sauces, seasonings, local honey, tea and more. All natural and made with locally sourced ingredients. Make sure to visit both locations at Kihei Kalama Village, and don’t forget to ask for samples. Open 10 a.m.–7 p.m. Kīhei Kalama Village, 1941 S. Kīhei Road, Units C1 & D5, 808-874-6400, TutusPantry.com

Maui Coffee Roasters

Keeping Maui caffeinated since 1981. We roast Maui coffee, Hawaiian coffee, and our blends daily in our eco-friendly, small-batch roaster to ensure the freshness of every roast. Taste the flavors of Hawai‘i in every freshly brewed cup. 444 Hāna Hwy, Kahului, 808-877-2877, MauiCoffeeRoasters.com

Designs By Shirley Hawai‘i

Shirley Lecomte offers custom designs of personalized family heirlooms. Her signature “808” piece is available in 14K gold with diamonds, 14K gold, and sterling silver. Available at Sargent’s Fine Jewelry, 802 Front St., Lahaina, 808-276-3811, ShirleyLecomte@yahoo.com

Alpha Maui

Alpha Maui is a local clothing brand featuring original designs, artwork, and photography. Using natural materials, we encourage adventure and exploration of the outdoors. Be strong, be humble, and your possibilities are endless. 3439 Old Haleakalā Hwy., Makawao, 808-633-2328, AlphaMaui808@gmail.com, AlphaMaui808.com

Sargent’s Fine Jewelry

Make your Maui memories last forever with one of these stunning, 18k gold mini Lamello diamond pendants, representing our glistening ocean waves. We feature more than twenty-seven local artists, ensuring that you’ll find some of the most unique handmade jewelry in Hawai‘i. 802 Front Street, Lahaina, 808-667-2131, SargentsFineJewelry.com

Hawaii’s Heritage Jewelers

As a father-and-daughter team with 40-plus years of experience, we handcraft traditional Hawaiian heirloom jewelry. We’re excited to share our family’s heritage in creating each of your custom pieces. 808-762-2510, Tyra@HawaiisHeritageJewelers.com, IG: @HawaiisHeritageJewelers, HawaiisHeritageJewelers.com

Treehouse Designs

Locally made on Maui’s north shore, all of our modern fabric bags and small-batch leather goods are thoughtfully designed and carefully crafted. Designer Shannon Peck’s recipe is simple: quality materials + honest work = a piece to be treasured. Stop by the pop-up shop every Monday and Friday at the Westin Kā‘anapali Ocean Resort Villas, TreeHouseMade.com, 281-5693, IG: @Treehouse_Designs

Maui Fruit Jewels

Our recipe includes a generous portion of paradise. Maui Fruit Jewels is an artisan manufacturer of extraordinary confections—fruit jellies, fruit pastes, and shortbreads—made from Hawai‘i-grown fruits, wines, and spices. 808-419-8678, Info@MauiEpicure.com, MauiFruitJewels.com

Studio 22k

Studio22k is a gallery/studio of high-karat, 22k gold handmade jewelry. Sherri Dhyan, owner and in-house goldsmith, also showcases master jewelers of 22k gold. Dedicated to preserving ancient Mesopotamian techniques such as granulation, filigree, repoussé and chasing, and hand forging; some of these pieces are created in the gallery, made on Maui. 161B Hāna Hwy, Pā‘ia, 808-579-8167, Studio22k.com