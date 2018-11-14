ʻAipono Wine Dinner at Kaʻana Kitchen

ʻAIPONO WINE DINNER
Kaʻana Kitchen
Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort
3550 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea
Friday November 30, 2018
Reception 6:30 p.m.
FOOD & WINE PAIRINGS $175.00 per person
FOOD ONLY $100.00 per person
plus tax and gratuity
$25 from each dinner supports UH–Maui College’s Food Innovation Center.
Reservations: 808-243-4703
MENU
Kona Kampachi Kilawin
Ginger-Ponzu Gel + Hawaiian Chili Pepper + Mung Bean Chicharron + Coconut
Kauai Shrimp Lumpia
Foie Gras + Calamansi Marmalade + Spicy Cuttlefish + Shrimp Foam
Banana Leaf Onaga
Burnt Kalabasa + Crispy Pipikula + Charred Long Beans + Scallop XO
Oxtail Tortellini
Breadfruit + Moringa Pods + Bone Marrow + Anchovy Brown Butter
Wagyu Ribeye
Calamansi Oroshi + Charred Baby Bok Choy + Black Pepper Adobo Hamakua Mushrooms
Ube Trio
Ube Malasadas | Ube Ice Cream + Fried Avocado | Ube Lava Cake
Jonathan Pasion
Chef de Cuisine
Jonathan Pasion’s culinary career began at home, inspired by his Filipino parents and their love and respect for tradition. The Maui native has fond memories of learning about delicious down-home cooking with his family in Pā‘ia. His style combines the flavors of his heritage with knowledge gained through his education at Johnson & Wales University’s College of Culinary Arts in Providence, Rhode Island, and working at such venerable establishments there as Waterman Grille and Gracie’s Fine Dining. Pasion brings his sweet “local boy” attitude and superb skills to the table at Ka‘ana Kitchen, where he’ll showcase his passion for local ingredients combined with modern cooking techniques.
Throughout the year, the ʻAipono Winemaker’s Dinner Series brings the industry’s top winemakers to ʻAipono award-winning restaurants. Dinners are intimate and educational, with the direction of Advanced Sommelier Charles Fredy of Chambers & Chambers Wine Merchants and personal appearances by winery owners and/or representatives.