‘Aipono Wine Dinner at Taverna

A Journey through Italy

Treat yourself to la dolce vita with Chef Ces Jocson of Taverna as she creates a four-course feast highlighting dishes from some of Italy’s most famous food regions, including Emilia Romagna, Liguria, Umbria and Campania. Chambers & Chambers Wine Merchants showcases wines that will pair wonderfully with this special menu.

Taverna

2000 Village Road, Kapalua

Friday, February 8, 2019

Reception 6 p.m.

$125.00 per person

plus tax and gratuity

$25 from each dinner supports UH–Maui College’s Culinary Arts Program.

MENU TBA

Chef Ces Jocson was born and raised in the Philippines, and has followed her appetite and good taste around the world. She studied culinary arts in Switzerland, where she also gained experience at Michelin-star restaurant Seerestaurant Belvédère. She furthered her career at Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach, and Honu Seafood and Pizza on Maui before joining the team at Taverna, where she is currently sous chef. “I am still as eager and curious as when I first embarked on this culinary journey,” says Chef Jocson. “Every new dish is as exciting as the last. It is this excitement for food that I want to share with each and every guest that walks into our restaurant.”

Throughout the year, the ʻAipono Winemaker’s Dinner Series brings the industry’s top winemakers to ʻAipono award-winning restaurants. Dinners are intimate and educational, with the direction of Advanced Sommelier Charles Fredy of Chambers & Chambers Wine Merchants and personal appearances by winery owners and/or representatives.

