Whale Tales 2019

149

whale tales 2019

Learn about whales and dolphins from top scientists and conservationists, and experience stunning visuals from world-renowned photographers and videographers at the 13th Annual Whale Tales this weekend. Open to the public, this event features expert presentations, an art expo, marine science center, and benefit whale watches.

February 15 through 18 at The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua | WhaleTales.org | 808-572-5700

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here