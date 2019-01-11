Ho‘omana Spa Maui

Ho‘omana Spa Maui is a Hawaiian-owned day spa, bringing ancient healing ways to your modern spa experience. Offering lomi lomi massage, ho‘oponopono (energetic alignment), lā‘au lapa‘au (plant medicine), transformational Hawaiian spa rituals, luxurious couples’ retreats, healing baths and body treatments. HoomanaSpaMaui.com | 808-573-8256

Kā‘anapali Golf Courses

Looking for a fun family or team-building activity? Check out Maui’s only FootGolf Course at Kā‘anapali. A perfect sport for families or company outings, FootGolf combines soccer and golf. Available on the Kai Course after 4 p.m. daily. $15/person; $5 to rent a soccer ball. For reservations, call 808-661-3691

Kulala Natural Wellness Spa & Boutique

Treat yourself to a beautiful day in Upcountry Maui. Nestled in the lovely gardens of the Kula Lodge, Kulala Natural Wellness Spa & Boutique offers relaxing custom massages and gentle, rejuvenating acupuncture. 25-plus years of experience. Mention this ad for a 20 percent discount. 15200 Haleakalā Hwy., Kula | KulalaDaySpa.com | 808-868-8063

Maui Country Club

Maui Country Club’s activities include golf, tennis, swimming, fitness classes, special events and a great restaurant. It’s casual and fun for members of all ages. Check out the 60-day membership experience today. 48 Nonohe Pl., Spreckelsville | MauiCountryClub.org | Facebook: @MauiCountryClub | Instagram: @MyMauiCountryClub | 808-877-7893

Maui Kart/Polaris Slingshot Rentals

Adventure awaits you in a two-seat, three-wheel, five-speed Polaris Slingshot roadster. The open-air cockpit provides breathtaking, 360-degree views and makes even moderate speed seem fast. Behind the wheel or in the passenger seat, you’ll feel the essence of Hawai‘i—and an adrenaline rush, too. MauiKart.com | Instagram: @MauiKart | 808-298-2498

Maui Stargazing

Join Maui Stargazing for a breathtaking sunset at Haleakalā summit, followed by a fascinating laser tour of the constellations. View visible planets, galaxies, nebulae and star clusters through a 12-inch telescope. Warm outerwear and hot beverages keep guests toasty warm. MauiStargazing.com | 808-298-8254

The Face Place Skincare Clinic

At The Face Place, we are changing people’s lives—one face at a time. We offer exclusive corrective and nurturing facial services customized for each individual to provide optimal results. The clinic is located in a private location in the Wailea Town Center, 161 Wailea Ike Pl., B-103, Wailea | MauiFacePlace.com | Info@MauiFacePlace.com |808-875-1000

Whale Tales 2019

Learn about whales and dolphins from top scientists and conservationists, and experience stunning visuals from world-renowned photographers and videographers at the 13th Annual Whale Tales. Open to the public, this event features expert presentations, an education and art expo, and benefit whale watches. February 15 through 18 at The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua | WhaleTales.org | 808-572-5700